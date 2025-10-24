72.3 Per Cent of Schools Have Broadband Access

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is reporting that 72.3 per cent of schools across the island now have broadband access.

Project Lead and Transformation Officer for the Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) Programme in the Ministry, Dr. Venesse Morrison Leon, made the disclosure while addressing a TREND/Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) press conference at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew.

She said that the Ministry continues to expand and deepen internet access for schools across the island.

She noted that 362 institutions have been equipped with Wi-Fi.

Turning to other developments under TREND, Dr. Morrison Leon reported that more than 11,000 educators were engaged in training focused on information and communications technology (ICT) and other subject areas.

In addition, eight infrastructure projects have also been completed at a total cost of $500 million.

“We have also collaborated with Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) for the construction of two classrooms for a special education unit block at Frankfield Primary [and Infant in Clarendon]. We are happy for the partnership because this is providing needed space for our special education students,” she said.

Dr. Morrison Leon said that maintenance continues, with $100 million allocated for termite and pest control treatment in 102 institutions. To date, treatment of 90 schools has been completed and work on the remaining 12 is under way.

“We also have $210 million allocated for infrastructure projects. We are looking forward to what obtains with that in our reporting period October to December,” she said.

Being implemented between 2023 and 2030, TREND is designed to improve Jamaica’s education system from the early-childhood to tertiary levels.

Based on the more than 365 recommendations in the 2021 Professor Orlando Patterson-led Jamaica Education Transformation Commission Report, TREND aims to make Jamaica more globally competitive by enhancing the quality of education, focusing on areas like curriculum, infrastructure, technology, and teacher training.