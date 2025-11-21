70,000 Care Packages Distributed Across St. James

More than 70,000 care packages have been distributed across St. James since the passage of Hurricane Melissa, as Government and relief partners intensify support to affected residents.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, provided the update while addressing the ongoing humanitarian response across the parish.

He was speaking to journalists after a follow-up meeting of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) held at the St. James Municipal Corporation on Thursday (November 20).

Mr. Vernon informed that official distributions from the St. James Municipal Corporation, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), and the Red Cross account for more than 60,000 packages.

“When we add the contributions from humanitarian groups and private interests, the number climbs to over 70,000 packages across the municipality,” he noted.

Mayor Vernon said that while the outreach has been significant, the parish faced challenges with duplication, which prompted the establishment of a relief and aid task force to improve coordination, “so that the support is spread evenly and not concentrated among the same recipients”.

The Mayor said that the Government remains committed to extending assistance for as long as necessary, especially as many residents have lost their source of income.

“We are ensuring that as many people as possible are reached,” he said.

“Distribution will continue until individuals regain some level of economic stability,” he affirmed.

Mayor Vernon highlighted the impact on tourism-dependent workers, noting that Montego Bay relies heavily on the sector for employment and economic activity.

Several hotels remain out of operation, and many residents have been displaced or face job loss. He commended properties such as Sandals, which has opted to retain staff during the recovery period.

“This is a challenging time, but we continue to work together to ensure St. James recovers fully,” Mayor Vernon said.