650 St. Andrew West Rural Households To Benefit From 50,000-Gallon Water Tank

Some 650 households across several communities in St. Andrew West Rural now have reliable access to potable water following the commissioning into service of the Mount Prospect (Mount Airy) Water Tank Replacement Project.

The 50,000-gallon water tank, which represents investment of $47 million by the National Water Commission (NWC), will benefit residents of Mount Prospect, New Garden, Golden Spring, Mount Pleasant, Mount Friendship, Langley, Iron River, Mount Horeb, Mount Zion, Brandon Hill, and Mount James.

It will be supplied with water from the Second Breakfast source, and is expected to serve the communities for close to 30 years.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, in his keynote address at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday (May 8) said that “this 50,000-gallon steel bolted drum is …a large investment designed to improve reliability and accommodate future growth.”

The project was undertaken in two phases, with phase one entailing the replacement of an aged 10,000-gallon tank with the 50,000-gallon bolted steel tank, and phase 2 involving upgrading the existing two-inch and three-inch pipelines to four-inch pipelines to significantly enhance water pressure and distribution.

State Minister of National Security and Member of Parliament for the area,Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, expressed gratitude on behalf of the citizens and emphasised the importance of the investment.

“Today we are witnessing a promise fulfilled. I wish to publicly thank and commend the Hon. Matthew Samuda… and the NWC for making this a reality,” she noted.

“This new water tank is more than just concrete and steel. It is a hope flowing from our taps. It is better sanitation to provide for healthier families and less stress for our residents,” she said.

The NWC’s Acting Vice President of Operations, Dr. Phillipa Campbell-Francis, explained that the project was designed to correct a longstanding bottleneck in the system.

“We now have increased water storage, improved pressure, and more reliable service,” she said.

She encouraged residents to report issues and stay engaged with the NWC for continued improvements.