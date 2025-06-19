63 New CNG Buses Arrive

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) fleet has been boosted with the arrival of 63 new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, and a team consisting of JUTC Managing Director, Owen Ellington, and Managing Director of Stewart’s Automotive Group, Duncan Stewart, were on site at Kingston Wharves on Thursday (June 19), to witness the arrival of the Yutong buses.

The Minister noted that arrival of the buses is a fulfilment of his commitment to provide the JUTC with 100 buses per year for three years.

“We are now in year two and already the second hundred buses are due to arrive in Jamaica. Sixty-three buses arrived today and are being unloaded. Another thirty coach diesel buses for excursions/charters will arrive on July 9 and another seven CNG buses for [persons with disabilities] will arrive in August of 2025. So, I will deliver on the second hundred buses within the first three months of the new financial year,” Mr. Vaz outlined.

He pointed out that with the latest arrival of buses, the JUTC now has more new buses in its fleet than older ones.

Mr. Vaz said the new CNG buses will operate out of the Spanish Town depot, where a new CNG fueling facility is now under construction and expected to be completed by the last week of August.

“Those buses that are now at Spanish Town will be redeployed in some instances to improve the existing service and to continue to expand the routes. So, this is a game changer for public transport in Jamaica,” the Minister said.

He noted that the JUTC has been seeing fewer complaints in recent months and commended the JUTC management for providing improved service to citizens.

Mr. Vaz pointed out that the new buses will positively contribute to service delivery, as they will reduce wait times on critical routes.

Each bus has a full capacity of up to 80 passengers distributed between seated and standing.

The Minister explained that the buses will do an average of six trips per day each, transporting at maximum capacity a total of 480 passengers per bus per day.

This means the full cohort of 70 CNG buses (the remaining seven are to arrive in August) will be able to transport 33,600 passengers per day.

“That is going to improve existing routes, expand routes, and most importantly, bring the wait time for passengers down,” Mr. Vaz affirmed.

In his remarks, Mr. Ellington advised that information regarding the routes that the new buses will be placed on is to be put in the public domain shortly, so commuters can begin to anticipate the increased seats on their routes.

“We have done some service planning ahead of the arrival of these buses, so we know the routes that are currently underserved and require additional seats,” the Managing Director said.

He noted that the new CNG buses bring the JUTC’s operable fleet to approximately 350 units.

The new buses were procured by the Ministry, through the Stewart’s Automotive Group.

The dealership’s Managing Director emphasised that the state-of-the-art 12-metre 51-seat CNG buses will deliver superior service to the commuting public.

“Some of the highlights of the buses are that we have more space in the bus, so the leg room and shoulder room in the bus is superior; the bus is equipped with air suspension, so it is very comfortable even on our roads and we have superior fuel economy, and this is very important for JUTC’s operations,” Mr. Stewart explained.

The buses are also equipped with air suspension, allowing them to lower for passengers to board, and charging ports for mobile devices.