61 Exemplary Fathers And Father Figures Honoured

Sixty-one fathers and father figures from across Jamaica were recognised for their outstanding contributions to family and community life, during the eighth staging of the Outstanding Fathers Award Ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Friday (June 19).

Held under the theme ‘Built on Strength and Sacrifice: Honouring Resilience and Commitment’, the ceremony celebrated men whose dedication, leadership and service have had a positive impact on the lives of children, families and communities.

In a message read by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Deanroy Bernard, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the programme has evolved into an important national observance since its introduction in 2019.

“What began in 2019 as an initiative to recognise and celebrate positive fatherhood, has grown into a significant national observance. Over the years this programme has highlighted the invaluable contributions of fathers and father figures whose dedication, sacrifice and leadership continue to strengthen families and communities across Jamaica,” she said.

The Minister noted that more than 200 fathers and father figures have been recognised through the initiative since its inception.

“Today, we gather once again to celebrate a new cohort of outstanding men whose examples remind us of the transformative power of fatherhood,” she added.

Ms. Grange pointed out that the 2026 theme highlights the sacrifices fathers make, often without public recognition, to support and uplift their families.

“Today…is much more than an awards ceremony. It is a national affirmation that Fathers matter. It is a declaration that positive fatherhood matters. And it is a reminder that strong fathers help to build strong families, stronger communities and a stronger Jamaica,” Minister Grange said.

She emphasised that fatherhood extends beyond financial support and includes emotional presence, guidance, encouragement, discipline, protection and love.

“An outstanding father is measured not only by what he provides materially, but by the values he demonstrates daily respect, integrity, accountability, empathy, responsibility and care,” she said.

Minister Grange also acknowledged the challenges many fathers face, including economic pressures, health concerns, changing family dynamics and social expectations, adding that, “despite these challenges, many fathers continue to persevere. They continue to lead, support, mentor and serve with dignity and determination.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe, commended the awardees for their positive influence.

“Today, we pause to celebrate individual achievements as we recognise powerful and often under recognised fathers and father figures within our families and our communities,” he said.

Mr. Thorpe noted that fathers play multiple roles in shaping the lives of children and young people.

“At the heart of many of these families are fathers whose contributions extend far beyond financial provision…They are mentors…they are protectors…they are teachers… [and] they are providers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Kerensia Morrison, lauded the awardees for their commitment to their families and communities.

She underscored the need for greater advocacy on issues affecting men, including healthcare and welfare, while encouraging continued recognition of positive fatherhood across Jamaica.

“We can do more, we can do better, and that is something that we can commit to,” Ms. Morrison said.

The ceremony was organised by the Bureau of Gender Affairs.