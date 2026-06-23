60 Per Cent Growth in Caribbean Visitors Over Last Three Years

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, says there has been a 60 per cent increase in visitor arrivals from Caribbean countries over the past three years, underscoring the success of targeted efforts to strengthen regional tourism.

He attributed this growth primarily to the expansion of inter-Caribbean air connectivity, noting that increased airline services across the region have made travel between Caribbean destinations more accessible than ever before.

“The opportunity for inter-Caribbean travel, including diaspora travel within the region, has been a key strategic focus for the Jamaica Tourist Board over the last several years,” Mr. White said.

“We have been actively engaged in discussions surrounding the redevelopment of regional airlift capacity and connectivity, and we are now seeing the benefits of those efforts,” he added.

Mr. White, who was addressing ‘The Event Playbook: Strategies for Event Tourism Success’ workshop at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, on Friday (June 19), noted that Jamaica is experiencing a notable increase in regional airline services, with more carriers now operating multi-destination routes throughout the Caribbean.

This enhanced connectivity is strengthening Jamaica’s position as a regional tourism hub while creating new opportunities for event tourism, business travel, and multi-destination vacation experiences.

Mr. White emphasised that continued investment in regional partnerships and air connectivity will be essential to sustaining this momentum and unlocking further growth in Caribbean tourism.

As it relates to Latin America, he said the region has been the fastest growing market in the last three years since COVID.

“That’s not by chance; that’s been deliberate. We now lift more out of and into Latin America than we did for the last 30 years – between Peru, Panama and now we’re adding Brazil,” Mr. White informed.

“There’s a massive opportunity because one thing we’ve found with that side of the world is that they love entertainment. When they are here, they won’t stay in the hotels; they’re out and about.

They’re in the restaurants, they’re at the night clubs, they are all over,” he pointed out.

As such, he is encouraging business operators to create more sustainable entertainment events that tourists would want to return each year to experience and take along at least one new visitor.