$60 Million Allocated for Shelter Improvements

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has announced the allocation of an additional of $60 million to assist Municipal Corporations with improving emergency shelter accommodations across the island.

He made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 3).

Mr. McKenzie said the allocation will assist local authorities with obtaining blankets, cots and other bedding materials to make life more comfortable in the shelters.

“This is the first allocation that will be made as we get ready for the hurricane season that is here with us,” the Minister stated.

He noted that in addition to the allocation, the Ministry will be taking a different approach to shelter management going forward.

“Instead of using multiple venues, we are looking… to build shelters in at least three parishes that can accommodate a large number of Jamaicans,” he informed.

The first shelters will be built in Clarendon, St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland, at an estimated cost of $1 billion.

Each shelter will be approximately 10,000 square feet in size, with the capacity to house 700 people.

They will be energy efficient, made to resist earthquakes and hurricanes, and will feature amenities that can be used all year round.

The Minister also provided an update on accommodations being built for the shelterees at Shrewsbury in Westmoreland.

He said 10 of 16 concrete bases required for mounting the houses to be provided have been constructed.

Mr. McKenzie noted that the housing units that will be mounted on the bases are in the custody of the Jamaica Defence Force and will be made available shortly.

“Those houses will be moved to the location and all the persons who have been registered… will occupy the new housing facilities that are provided by the Government,” the Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie noted that 200 young Jamaicans will be deployed to the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the municipal corporations on July 1, to assist with shelter arrangements and public outreach activities.

“They will work for the entire hurricane season. They will be deployed to work with disaster coordinators across the municipality in strengthening the disaster response capabilities,” he noted.