60 Entrepreneurs to Benefit from New JBDC-Kingston Creative Partnership

Sixty creative entrepreneurs are set to receive expanded business development support over the next eight months through a new partnership between the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and Kingston Creative.

The partnership, formalised through the signing of a cooperation agreement at the JBDC headquarters in Kingston, adds Kingston Creative to the Corporation’s network of Small Business Development Centres (SBDCs).

The initiative will provide structured business support and capacity-building services to entrepreneurs within Jamaica’s creative industries, offering access to standardised business-development programmes and other resources designed to strengthen their enterprises.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the JBDC, Harold Davis, said strengthening creative entrepreneurs has the potential to make a significant contribution to Jamaica’s economic growth and global competitiveness.

“We believe that when we strengthen our creative industry entrepreneurs, there’s a direct line to strengthening Jamaica’s economy and global appeal. If we provide our creative industries with the support that this structure will provide, then there’s no limit to the impact that our creative industry entrepreneurs can have,” Mr. Davis said.

He added: “Kingston Creative has done a lot of work in this space with clients that are in various areas of the creative industries, and we are very impressed with the work that they have done.”

Mr. Davis said entrepreneurs accessing the Kingston Creative SBDC will benefit from the same high standard of service provided across the JBDC’s wider SBDC network, including quality business support, clearly defined outcomes, and hands-on assistance.

For her part, Kingston Creative Executive Director, Andrea Dempster-Chung, said the initiative will support entrepreneurs across a broad spectrum of creative industries, including fashion, film, music, literature and publishing.

“This will allow us, in the next eight months, to be able to upscale and ‘capacity build’ with 60 creative entrepreneurs. That’s an amazing target, and we’re just very excited that people from all the different industries will have the benefits of this structure that JBDC has put in place,” she stated.