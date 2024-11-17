50th Health Centre Adopted Under Gov’t Partnership Initiative

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reached a significant milestone in its Adopt-a-Clinic Programme.

The Sandy Bay Health Centre in Hanover became the 50th facility to be adopted, following a ceremony on Friday (November 15) formalising the arrangement.

Philanthropists, James and Manuela Goren, have adopted the facility through their Stella and Dolphi Goren Foundation, which has committed $3 million in funding, covering the period 2023-2026, under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Notably, the husband and wife, who are originally from Italy and have been living in Jamaica for years, invested approximately $8 million for infrastructure improvements at the facility, prior to the formal adoption ceremony.

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who welcomed the milestone, said services at the Sandy Bay Health Centre, which currently caters to approximately 300 residents monthly, are expected to expand, consequent on its adoption.

He further indicated that the Ministry would review staffing levels to accommodate the anticipated increase in services.

“This [Adopt-A-Clinic] initiative is great, because health is really a partnership. Whether you are rich or poor or middle of the road, when it comes to sickness [and health] there is going to come a point when you need some support from [for example] a technician who is clinically trained. So it makes health and the provision of healthcare all our business,” Dr. Tufton maintained.

He also hinted at the prospect of additional partnerships being forged for the adoption of other health centres, pointing out that “I hear five more are in the pipeline.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Goren and his wife noted their deep affection for Jamaica and its people.

They stated that the vision for the Sandy Bay Health Centre includes expanding the clinic’s capabilities to offer additional services, such as x-rays, as well as reducing the need for residents to travel long distances for essential healthcare.

“We would like to thank Dr. Tufton for this incredible initiative, because we all know that one of the most important things today is health, and we know that it’s very important to have good hospitals [and clinics],” Mr. Goren underscored.

“Plus, we have really fallen in love with the Jamaican people who are wonderful, welcoming, so happy, always with a smile; and my wife and I decided to do whatever we could to [further] improve Jamaica and the life of the Jamaican people,” he added.

The Adopt-a-Clinic Programme is intended to proactively leverage the support of the Jamaican private sector and Diaspora to play a more critical role in improving the primary healthcare system.

The initiative has garnered over $200 million in funding since its inception in 2017.