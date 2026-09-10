500 Educators to Be Trained Under NEST Programme This School Year

Some 500 educators are expected to receive training under the Nurturing Early Scientific Thinking (NEST) Programme, during the academic school year.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing held on Wednesday (September 9) at Jamaica House.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) and the Scientific Research Council (SRC), to implement the initiative islandwide.

The MOU was signed by Executive Director of the ECC, Karlene DeGrasse Deslandes and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Rocky Meade.

“We will begin with a cohort of some 50 Early Childhood Commission master trainers, experienced practitioners from the Commission’s own network, trained not simply to teach science but to teach the teaching of science. Those 50 will reach 500 educators in this financial year alone. Each one of the 500 trained will stand every morning in front of a classroom,” Dr. Wheatley said.

“The maths is simple, which is also science. Fifty becomes 500, and 500 becomes something in the order of 10,000 Jamaican children in a single school year. The first 50 are not finished when the first 500 teachers are trained. They remain within the Commission, in the parishes, ready to train the next 500, and the 500 after that,” he added.

The Minister informed that the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund is providing $50 million for the acquisition of advanced Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) kits.

Dr. Wheatley also expressed appreciation to the SRC for applying its expertise to the procurement of the kits and to the next activity books.

“The memorandum we signed today gives this work a clear framework, defined roles, strong training, quality assurance, and continuity,” he said.

The NEST Programme is aimed at introducing science at the early childhood level.