$5.3 Billion in Tourism Workers Pension Scheme

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is reporting that the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme now has a value of $5.3 billion in savings.

The Minister made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 23.

The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme, which was seeded by the Government with $1 billion, is designed to provide coverage for permanent, contract, and self-employed workers in the tourism sector between the ages of 18 and 59.

This coverage extends to hotel workers as well as individuals employed in related industries, including craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators, and workers at attractions.

Mr. Bartlett said the growth of the fund and its positive performance will enable more hospitality workers to benefit from the scheme.

So far, more than 10,000 workers have registered for the programme.

“These numbers represent more than financial growth. They represent greater security, dignity, confidence of the people whose labour sustained Jamaica’s tourism industry,” he continued.

Qualified pensioners who have met the five-year vesting period will begin receiving benefits at age 65 or older.

“If you join at age 59 and you only have five years to contribute, you will get a pension the size of which you would have gotten if you had started at the first age of 18,” the Minister said.