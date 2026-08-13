$4B Allocated to Boost Jamaica’s Global Tourism Competitiveness

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced that more than $4 billion has been allocated in fiscal year 2026/27 to strengthen Jamaica’s tourism brand and enhance its global competitiveness.

Speaking during the official launch of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2026 on Monday (August 10) at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) headquarters in New Kingston, Mr. Bartlett acknowledged that the allocation may come as a surprise to some, particularly in the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s impact on the country.

However, he stressed the importance of the investment, noting that it is critical to maintaining Jamaica’s position as a premier tourism destination.

“People must think of Jamaica as the go-to destination, the destination of choice, the place where, indeed, we can offer the three important S’s: safety, security and seamlessness in our experiences,” the Minister said.

Mr. Bartlett highlighted that the investment is part of the tourism sector’s proactive vision under the Tourism 3.0 framework.

The strategy prioritises expanding Jamaica’s reach into Latin America and other international markets.

“Africa is a frontier that now beckons us… so is Southeast Asia, with particular emphasis on India,” the Minister noted.

He added that the Ministry is set to advance efforts in 2027 to expand into these areas, while also pursuing opportunities in Eastern European markets.

“We are strengthening airlift connectivity and deepening our destination marketing investment,” Mr. Bartlett declared.

He noted that central to the growth model is a commitment to greater local integration and inclusivity, underpinned by the ‘Local First’ policy, which is designed to maximise the direct benefits of tourism for Jamaican workers, communities and enterprises.

“Even amid global uncertainty, shifting travel patterns, and the challenge nature has placed before us, Jamaica’s tourism industry must continue to always be centre and foremost in the minds of all. We must adapt, we must innovate and, most importantly, we must grow,” Minister Bartlett underscored.