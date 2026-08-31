$48 Million Awarded to Health Researchers

The Government has bolstered health research with the award of $48 million to five researchers, under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Research For Wellness Fund (RFWF) Programme.

It is aimed at supporting research into critical public health issues, improving health outcomes and strengthening evidence-based decision-making across the sector.

The handover took place at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston, on August 28.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the funding is intended to support applied research that can generate practical solutions to Jamaica’s health challenges and improve healthcare delivery.

He noted that health is not one-dimensional, encompassing areas such as productivity, longevity, quality of life, happiness, a sense of belonging and purpose. “We need both,” he said, referring to the contribution of emerging and experienced professionals to the country’s health research agenda.

The Research for Wellness Fund was launched by Dr. Tufton during his 2019 Sectoral Presentation as part of the Ministry’s commitment to fostering innovation, scientific inquiry and locally driven solutions to Jamaica’s health challenges.

The Minister said the programme seeks to identify areas where the country faces particular challenges and provide financial support for research that can help to develop solutions.

He highlighted Jamaica’s strong tradition of health research, including pioneering work in areas such as sickle cell disease.

The five funded projects will focus on breast cancer, childhood cancer, sickle cell disease, air pollution and environmental chemical exposure and their links to cancer.

Dr. Simone Badal will receive funds for ‘From Cell Lines to Clinical Cohort: Characterising Breast Cancer in Jamaican Women to Inform Treatment, Policy, and International Research’.

Dr. Michelle Reece-Mills and her team have been awarded money for ‘Hidden Patients in Crisis: The Psychological Impact of Childhood Cancer on Parents and Siblings in Jamaica’.

Dr. Tracy Evans-Gilbert has received funds for ‘Building Climate Resilience –Ambulatory Care for Children with Sickle Cell Disease in Western Jamaica, Integrating Registry-Based Care with Post-Hurricane Health System Analysis’.

Dr. Andrean Williams was awarded money for research assessing air pollution exposure and its effects on respiratory health in an urban Jamaican city through a prospective panel study. Dr. Shelley McFarlane received funds for ‘The Role of Environmental Chemical Exposure in the Development of Cervical, Prostate, and Colorectal Cancers’.

Dr. Tufton said the research is expected to contribute to a better understanding of health conditions and risk factors affecting Jamaicans, including tobacco use, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diets and air pollution.

He emphasised that the findings must ultimately be accessible and applicable to healthcare professionals and policymakers, so they can inform treatment, health planning and interventions that improve the lives of Jamaicans.

The Minister commended the researchers, the research committee and the National Health Fund (NHF) for supporting the initiative.

He said applicants are assessed against rigorous criteria, including the soundness of the research, its potential contribution to advancing healthcare delivery, the competence of the researchers and access to the findings when the studies are completed.

“We must support research if we are to evolve and be better at what we do,” Dr. Tufton said, encouraging qualified researchers to take advantage of future opportunities under the Research for Wellness Fund.