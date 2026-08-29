45 Individuals Graduate From JDF, Heart/NSTA Trust Skills Training For Workforce Development Programme

Photo: Danielle Myers

The Jamaica Fire Brigade has cited modern strategic and tactical fire-fighting approaches, as well as effective inter-Agency co-operation, as critical factors in the successful effort to contain the massive fire that occurred at Superior Auto Parts Limited on Hagley Park Road on Thursday. The cause of the fire, which was one of the most intense infernos battled by the Brigade in recent times, is still being investigated. Head of the JFB, Commissioner Stewart Beckford, noted that the most immediate challenge was to contain the blaze, which was in a heavily urbanized area with commercial and residential buildings nearby, and which was being fed by the wide array of lubricants, car parts and other accessories which are manufactured in pressurized spray cans and other containers. “Quite apart from the thick, blinding pillars of black smoke, there was a series of explosions caused by these pressurized containers in the building, and that had to be urgently addressed. The Half-Way-Tree Fire Station initially responded to the fire call, and was quickly supported by approximately 80 firefighters from the York Park, Port Royal, Spanish Town, Portmore, Trench Town, Stony Hill and Rollington Town Fire Stations, in addition to civilian staff of the Brigade who provided logistical and other support. “We established a Command Post at the location, and implemented an Incident Command System to provide effective coordination, communication and management of the incident, with a special focus on saving lives and preventing the destruction of the houses located very near to the fire. We had personnel operating at each side of the fire zone, to ensure the best response to the situation as it unfolded.” The fire chief confirmed reports about challenges with access to high pressure water from nearby hydrants, and commended the National Water Commission for providing rapid support. “The NWC redirected water to the area and that helped tremendously, in addition to the delivery of 3 water trucks to the scene. We are partners in public service, and I also must commend the Jamaica Constabulary Force, which provided crowd control and thus ensured safety, and cleared part of Hagley Park Road of traffic, thereby allowing all the emergency vehicles to access the fire zone efficiently.” The Commissioner cautioned against some of the comments made through social media posts about the management of the fire and and the resources made available to contain it. “Firefighting is a highly specialized calling. Our assessments and responses to fires are not based on presumption, but on the evidence at the scene, our years of training, as well as the technologies that we have at our disposal. In any built up structure, especially one in which there is a wide array of items that can accelerate a fire, the design of the building helps to determine how oxygen, other gases and fire move, and what that means for minimizing property damage as well as for saving lives, including the lives of our firefighters. “We successfully contained this huge fire, but it came at a cost. Three of our firefighters were injured, but thankfully, their lives are not at risk. Two have since been discharged while the other remains in hospital care. Let me also state that there is no question that the standards of training, the range and sophistication of equipment, logistical systems and service delivery of the Jamaica Fire Brigade are high, and are rapidly approaching first-world benchmarks of performance. Firefighting is an inherently dangerous and highly skilled job, and we ensure that our firefighters are not only equipped with modern training, but also with personal protective and breathing equipment. We continue, through the support of our parent Ministry, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, to obtain and deploy modern, up-to-date fire-fighting systems and equipment. I want to assure every citizen and every visitor, that the Jamaica Fire Brigade remains committed to the protection of your life and your property.”