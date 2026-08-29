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45 Individuals Graduate From JDF, Heart/NSTA Trust Skills Training For Workforce Development Programme

By: ROCHELLE WILLIAMS, August 29, 2026
Education
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45 Individuals Graduate From JDF, Heart/NSTA Trust Skills Training For Workforce Development Programme
Photo: Danielle Myers
Deputy Managing Director with responsibility for the National Training and Programmes Division of the HEART/ NSTA Trust, Dr. Cheryl McLaughlin (left) presents Brianna Bryan with her certificate of completion for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and HEART/NSTA Trust Skills Training for Workforce Development Programme, during the closing ceremony held on August 28 at the Caribbean Military Academy Auditorium, Up Park Camp, Kingston.
45 Individuals Graduate From JDF, Heart/NSTA Trust Skills Training For Workforce Development Programme
Photo: Danielle Myers
The Jamaica Fire Brigade has cited modern strategic and tactical fire-fighting approaches, as well as effective inter-Agency co-operation, as critical factors in the successful effort to contain the massive fire that occurred at Superior Auto Parts Limited on Hagley Park Road on Thursday. The cause of the fire, which was one of the most intense infernos battled by the Brigade in recent times, is still being investigated. Head of the JFB, Commissioner Stewart Beckford, noted that the most immediate challenge was to contain the blaze, which was in a heavily urbanized area with commercial and residential buildings nearby, and which was being fed by the wide array of lubricants, car parts and other accessories which are manufactured in pressurized spray cans and other containers. “Quite apart from the thick, blinding pillars of black smoke, there was a series of explosions caused by these pressurized containers in the building, and that had to be urgently addressed. The Half-Way-Tree Fire Station initially responded to the fire call, and was quickly supported by approximately 80 firefighters from the York Park, Port Royal, Spanish Town, Portmore, Trench Town, Stony Hill and Rollington Town Fire Stations, in addition to civilian staff of the Brigade who provided logistical and other support. “We established a Command Post at the location, and implemented an Incident Command System to provide effective coordination, communication and management of the incident, with a special focus on saving lives and preventing the destruction of the houses located very near to the fire. We had personnel operating at each side of the fire zone, to ensure the best response to the situation as it unfolded.” The fire chief confirmed reports about challenges with access to high pressure water from nearby hydrants, and commended the National Water Commission for providing rapid support. “The NWC redirected water to the area and that helped tremendously, in addition to the delivery of 3 water trucks to the scene. We are partners in public service, and I also must commend the Jamaica Constabulary Force, which provided crowd control and thus ensured safety, and cleared part of Hagley Park Road of traffic, thereby allowing all the emergency vehicles to access the fire zone efficiently.” The Commissioner cautioned against some of the comments made through social media posts about the management of the fire and and the resources made available to contain it. “Firefighting is a highly specialized calling. Our assessments and responses to fires are not based on presumption, but on the evidence at the scene, our years of training, as well as the technologies that we have at our disposal. In any built up structure, especially one in which there is a wide array of items that can accelerate a fire, the design of the building helps to determine how oxygen, other gases and fire move, and what that means for minimizing property damage as well as for saving lives, including the lives of our firefighters. “We successfully contained this huge fire, but it came at a cost. Three of our firefighters were injured, but thankfully, their lives are not at risk. Two have since been discharged while the other remains in hospital care. Let me also state that there is no question that the standards of training, the range and sophistication of equipment, logistical systems and service delivery of the Jamaica Fire Brigade are high, and are rapidly approaching first-world benchmarks of performance. Firefighting is an inherently dangerous and highly skilled job, and we ensure that our firefighters are not only equipped with modern training, but also with personal protective and breathing equipment. We continue, through the support of our parent Ministry, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, to obtain and deploy modern, up-to-date fire-fighting systems and equipment. I want to assure every citizen and every visitor, that the Jamaica Fire Brigade remains committed to the protection of your life and your property.”
45 Individuals Graduate From JDF, Heart/NSTA Trust Skills Training For Workforce Development Programme
Photo: Danielle Myers
Acting Brigade Commander, Jamaica Regiment Brigade, Colonel Maxwell Gordon (left) presents Devonte Watson with his plaque for being the top participant in the domestic electrical skill area, in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and HEART/NSTA Trust Skills Training for Workforce Development Programme, during a closing ceremony held on August 28 at the Caribbean Military Academy Auditorium, Up Park Camp, Kingston.
45 Individuals Graduate From JDF, Heart/NSTA Trust Skills Training For Workforce Development Programme
Photo: Danielle Myers
Deputy Managing Director with responsibility for the National Training and Programmes Division of the HEART/ NSTA Trust, Dr. Cheryl McLaughlin (left) presents Zafia Benjamin with her certificate of completion for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and HEART/NSTA Trust Skills Training for Workforce Development Programme, during the closing ceremony held on August 28 at the Caribbean Military Academy Auditorium, Up Park Camp, Kingston.

The Full Story

Forty-five trainees have graduated from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and HEART/NSTA Trust Skills Training for Workforce Development Programme.

A collaborative initiative between the JDF and HEART/NSTA Trust, the programme is designed to equip young people between the ages of 17 and 25 with the technical competencies, professional skills, discipline and workplace readiness necessary to transition successfully into the workforce.

The eight-month programme was administered in three phases, personal development, specialised training and an internship. This iteration of the programme focused on two skill areas, administrative assistance and electrical installation.

In her remarks at the closing ceremony held at the Caribbean Military Academy, Up Park Camp, on August 28, Commanding Officer of the Tenth Battalion, Jamaica National Service Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer McKenzie said the participants demonstrated determination and a willingness to learn as they embraced the opportunities presented to them by developing their computer skills, office management, safety protocols and other techniques in electrical fault identification.

She noted that the third phase of the programme was particularly significant as participants were given the opportunity to transition from the classroom, into the actual workplace through internship placement with external stakeholders.

“This component allowed participants to gain valuable hands-on experience and to apply knowledge and skills acquired during their training in the working environment,” she stated.

“The internship provided an opportunity for the participants to understand workplace expectation, interactions at various levels, practical professional communication, responsibilities, experience of importance of punctuality, teamwork, accountability and being a team player,” she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Managing Director with responsibility for the National Training and Programmes Division of the HEART/ NSTA Trust, Dr. Cheryl McLaughlin said the initiative provided a foundation for the participants to enter the workforce, pursue further certification and continue building their careers.

“At HEART/ NSTA Trust, we believe that training must translate into opportunity, and opportunity must translate into outcomes. This is why we continue to place strong emphasis on skills that are relevant to the labour market while ensuring that our trainees are equipped with the personal and professional attributes that employers value,” she said.

Last Updated: August 30, 2026