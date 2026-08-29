45 Individuals Graduate From JDF, Heart/NSTA Trust Skills Training For Workforce Development Programme

45 Individuals Graduate From JDF, Heart/NSTA Trust Skills Training For Workforce Development ProgrammeBy: August 29, 2026 ,
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Forty-five trainees have graduated from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and HEART/NSTA Trust Skills Training for Workforce Development Programme.
A collaborative initiative between the JDF and HEART/NSTA Trust, the programme is designed to equip young people between the ages of 17 and 25 with the technical competencies, professional skills, discipline and workplace readiness necessary to transition successfully into the workforce.
The eight-month programme was administered in three phases, personal development, specialised training and an internship. This iteration of the programme focused on two skill areas, administrative assistance and electrical installation.
In her remarks at the closing ceremony held at the Caribbean Military Academy, Up Park Camp, on August 28, Commanding Officer of the Tenth Battalion, Jamaica National Service Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer McKenzie said the participants demonstrated determination and a willingness to learn as they embraced the opportunities presented to them by developing their computer skills, office management, safety protocols and other techniques in electrical fault identification.
She noted that the third phase of the programme was particularly significant as participants were given the opportunity to transition from the classroom, into the actual workplace through internship placement with external stakeholders.
“This component allowed participants to gain valuable hands-on experience and to apply knowledge and skills acquired during their training in the working environment,” she stated.
“The internship provided an opportunity for the participants to understand workplace expectation, interactions at various levels, practical professional communication, responsibilities, experience of importance of punctuality, teamwork, accountability and being a team player,” she added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Managing Director with responsibility for the National Training and Programmes Division of the HEART/ NSTA Trust, Dr. Cheryl McLaughlin said the initiative provided a foundation for the participants to enter the workforce, pursue further certification and continue building their careers.
“At HEART/ NSTA Trust, we believe that training must translate into opportunity, and opportunity must translate into outcomes. This is why we continue to place strong emphasis on skills that are relevant to the labour market while ensuring that our trainees are equipped with the personal and professional attributes that employers value,” she said.