449 Young People to Complete Lift on Nov. 29

Just under 450 participants will complete the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme on November 29.

LIFT is a $2-billion Government of Jamaica programme aimed at bolstering the social mobility of 2,500 youth over a five-year period.

Managing Director, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said 506 participants were enrolled in the first cohort and, as of October 18, the number of participants engaged in the one-year on the job training initiative was 449.

Dr. Ingleton told JIS News that this is a decrease from 462 in the last reporting period in September.

“This, of course, reflects a slight drop out rate and the reason … is very encouraging. These individuals who have dropped out, have gone to pursue higher education, and then there are others who would have been doing so well that they got permanent jobs in other places. The Trust is very pleased that the numbers that would have left are individuals who are continuing to advance the economic agenda,” the Managing Director said.

Dr. Ingleton noted that the participants have left the programme with skills and competencies as well as social mobility documents.

All LIFT participants are in receipt of their Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), and all eligible recipients are in possession of a National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card.

“Of our 449 participants, only two of them are without bank accounts, and this is as a result of some critical documents that their parents are still gathering for us, to ensure that the bank has what was requested. However, these individuals continue to be paid their stipend through a cheque,” Dr. Ingleton said.

The Managing Director told JIS News that the participants are currently engaged in driving lessons.

“We pull them from the places of work and we are working with the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) to ensure that they are fully equipped with all the necessary things that they need to continue with their driving lessons,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton shared that 31 participants are scheduled to conduct their driving test and sit the written exam this month.

Each month, $15,000 is reserved from the salary of participants as compulsory savings and that sum will be paid out on completion.

LIFT targets fifth and sixth form graduates and provides sustainable avenues for education, employment and assimilation into society.

For more information, visit https://www.heart-nsta.org/.