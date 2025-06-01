43 Young Jamaicans Honoured With PM’s Youth Awards

The outstanding work and achievements of Jamaican youth were on display on Saturday (May 31) as 43 individuals and groups were presented with the 2024 Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence (PMNYAE).

Held on the Jamaica House lawns, the ceremony awarded young people in the categories of Academics, Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Arts and Culture, Entrepreneurship/Social Entrepreneurship, Environmental Protection, Innovation in Science and Technology, Journalism/E-Journalism, Music, Nation-Building (Volunteerism), National Leadership, New Media (Social Media/ Youtubers/ Bloggers/ Vloggers), Sports, Youth Development and the new categories of Special Abilities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The Prime Minister’s Special Award for Excellence was presented to the Clayton twins, Tia and Tina, for their exceptional achievements in track and field.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his address, said that after surveying the list of over 100 nominees from which 88 were shortlisted, he could not help but think that “we are a blessed people with talent.”

“These young leaders, innovators, athletes, entrepreneurs, and change makers, every category right across the board, exemplify the very best of Jamaica. They remind us about the potential of our young people and that the future of our nation is in capable hands,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the development of young people is the cornerstone of nation building and one of the main ways the Government has invested in youth is through education and training.

Dr. Holness outlined various programmes that are in place to assist students from early childhood to the tertiary and vocational levels, including the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) and the Community Action for Rewarding Engagement (CARE).

“We also introduced cutting-edge technology training for youth through public-private partnerships such as the Amber HEART Academy,” he said, adding that grants of up to $300,000 were introduced for recent graduates of the HEART/NSTA Trust Level 4 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses to buy specialised tools, software and start businesses.

Dr. Holness further pointed to investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

“Jamaica will not be left behind… in the digital and technological revolutions that we now face. I have given directives to HEART to introduce a prompt engineering course… to train Jamaicans in effectively using AI tools,” he indicated.

He said that the Government is also placing focus on young people with disabilities and special needs, stating, “they are capable Jamaicans who deserve equal access to education, training, employment and entrepreneurial support.”

While hailing the awardees, Prime Minister Holness commended young people across Jamaica who are making notable moves withing their parishes and communities.

“Tonight, we celebrate over 43 exceptional young Jamaicans, but we salute all the youth of Jamaica in every parish and every community who are working hard, lifting others and striving for excellence. Whether or not you stand on this stage tonight, you are all winners. Every Jamaican youth is a star,” he said.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, in her address, welcomed the new award categories of Special Abilities and TVET, which were added at her recommendation.

“Real support to the special abilities community requires real action, and it is for that reason that I recommended to the Prime Minister the addition of a new category to celebrate members of the special needs community. Our Jamaicans with special abilities are worthy of the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards for Excellence too,” the Minister said.

Turning to the focus on TVET, Minister Morris Dixon said that “education is much more than just degrees,” noting that the Government, through HEART/ NSTA Trust, continues to invest in and elevate skills training in Jamaica.

Kristina Kelly received the award for Special Abilities, with Dihanroy Mitchell and Adrian Shackleford awarded for TVET.

Other notable award recipients are Alana Reid, Nathaniel Bailey and Kemar Richards for Sports; Anna-Lisa Guthrie and Drucillah ‘Dru’ Campbell for Arts and Culture; Myesha Broadie for Journalism; the Foster triplets – Malaika, Mahari and Mikaili for Music; and Evert ‘Evy’ Johnson and Daindra Harrison for New Media.