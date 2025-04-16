42nd Annual Montpelier Agricultural Show on Easter Monday

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) is encouraging persons to come out for the 42nd staging of the Montpelier Agricultural Show on Monday (April 21).

The Montpelier Showgrounds in St. James will open from 8:00 a.m. for the Easter Monday event, which will run until midnight, showcasing the best in agriculture in the western region.

Speaking with JIS News on Tuesday (April 15), JAS Parish Manager for St. James, Shanna Kay Yee, said that the event will include live entertainment and exhibitions of fresh farm produce and livestock.

“We’ll be having flower vendors, agencies on display, our farmers market, kiddies village, Farm Queen competition, giveaways and so much more. Our Montpelier show has been going for many years now and it has been a show that is known internationally and also locally. We see where persons come out to enjoy the day, to have an experience of what the western region represents in agriculture,” she pointed out.

“We’ll be having cattle exhibiting by Minnard and we’ll have our goat farmers from the neighboring parishes, which include Hanover, Westmoreland and Trelawny,” Ms. Yee added.

The event, which is endorsed and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, will feature an official opening ceremony with portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, delivering the keynote address.

“We will also have other officials such as the Custos for St. James [Bishop Conrad Pitkin] and the Mayor of Montego Bay [Councillor Richard Vernon],” Ms. Yee informed.

The Montpelier Agricultural Show is sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Tourism Enhancement Fund, Hi-Pro, St. James Municipal Corporation, Discount Lumber and Hardware, Jamaica Producers, H&L Agro, Nutramix, Infinite Solar, Jamaica Biscuit Company, S Hotel, Tai Flora, Mello FM and Edge 105 FM.