JUTC SmartFare Card Activation Drive Continues in St. Thomas

Commuters in St. Thomas got another opportunity to sign up for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s (JUTC’s) cashless payment system on Saturday (February 7), as the SmartFare card activation drive continues in the parish.

The activity, held at Ricky’s Wireless and More in Morant Bay, marked the second of three SmartFare events scheduled for St. Thomas.

Ricky’s Wireless and More is one of three SmartFare card top-up outlets in the parish capital, along with HR Precision and Eco-Friendly Convenience Store.

The SmartFare card is JUTC’s modern payment system, replacing older cards and cash transactions with a simple tap-on, tap-off functionality.

It is designed to make daily travel more affordable and convenient through an account-based system that allows for easier top-ups, balance checks via mobile app or kiosks, and dedicated cards for adults and concessionary riders.

JUTC Business Development Officer, Chantal Rodgers, told JIS News that the SmartFare card offers a faster and more efficient boarding process for passengers.

“We consider having [the] SmartFare card the most convenient way to travel,” she said.

“It’s just a simple tap and go rather than our drivers having to assist by giving change or giving a receipt,” she added.

Ms. Rodgers also underscored the cost-saving benefits associated with using the card, particularly for regular commuters.

“There’s really nothing to think about. It is cheaper using the SmartFare card. Concessionaires pay $100 travelling from Morant Bay to downtown Kingston, while adults pay $200. Without the SmartFare card, you pay $300, so it’s best to come and get your SmartFare card and save,” she urged.

First-time user Kadine McIndoe, a resident of Font Hill, said affordability was her main motivation for signing up.

“It’s a lot cheaper and more affordable,” she said, noting that other means of transportation cost her “an arm and a leg”.

Ms. McIndoe also praised the registration process, describing it as hassle-free.

The third and final SmartFare card pop-up activation event in St. Thomas is scheduled for February 21 at Buchanan’s Plaza in Yallahs Square.