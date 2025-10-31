Min. Mckenzie and Team to Tour and Distribute Supplies in St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland

News Editors/Reporters,

WHO: Honourable Desmond McKenzie OJ, CD, MP JP Minister of Local Government and Community Development WHAT: Tour and Distribution of Relief Supplies in western Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa WHERE: Black River, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland WHEN: Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 10:00AM (Black River)

Background:

Minister Desmond McKenzie along with a team from ODPEM, volunteers and donors will be touring and distributing relief supplies to the residences of western Jamaica who suffered significant loss following the passage of Hurricane Melissa. This is a part of the Government’s commitment to rebuilding a more resilient Jamaica.

