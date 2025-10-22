Scores of Schools Attend Seville Heritage Expo

More than 100 schools at the infant, primary and secondary levels from across Jamaica attended the annual Seville Heritage Expo 2025, on October 15.

The event was held at the historic Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann.

The 27th staging of the expo combined culture, history and creativity to inspire national pride and curiosity among the youth in attendance, and other patrons and stakeholders.

“What we need is for students to refocus and for us to help them to understand, first, their heritage and culture as well as to why they (Jamaicans) are so respected in the world,” said event organiser, Joan Seagears.

She told JIS News that while younger students were the main participants in previous years, there were many high-school students in attendance at this year’s event.

This is an indication that the youngsters in the country are becoming increasingly engaged with their national heritage and culture, she noted.

“Sometimes people might say that children don’t know the culture. Well, they don’t know the culture because we should be teaching them. It’s our job to teach them, and it’s our job to get them motivated and excited about the culture. That’s what we’re trying to do here,” Ms. Seagears said.

She added that for the first time, the event also sought to engage students from the Jamaican diaspora in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand participation in the future.

The expo presented Jamaican culture in all its forms through approximately 20 exhibitors, including the Jamaica Post, HEART/NSTA Trust, Coconut Industry Board (CIB), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Jamaica 4-H Clubs, the Jamaica Tourist Board and more.

Moreover, the students were exposed to various cultural displays and performances by various heritage and educational organisations, supported by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), which featured Taino and African acts.

There were also archaeological digs, artefact displays as well as music and artistic activities from the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

“The objective is to allow students and parents to learn, understand and enjoy the culture,” Ms. Seagears outlined.

Grade-four student Nikasha Dedrick, of Chalky Hill Primary and Infant School, expressed her appreciation for the National Heroes, particularly Paul Bogle, for his role in helping to fight slavery.

“The day is great. I came to learn new things about my culture and heritage,” said Nikasha.

Another youngster, Kimarlia Allen, from Old Pera Infant and Primary School in St. Thomas, who attended the event for the first time, said she was excited to learn more about Jamaica’s National Heroes.

Mathematics and science teacher from Chalky Hill Primary and Infant School, Dellesha Hurd, said cultural education is critical in the 21st century, especially given the rise of social media.

“Many children don’t know where they come from, and they don’t know their National Heroes, and yes, in the classroom, we try to impart that knowledge through civics and social studies. However, for them to be here and to experience it is very wonderful,” Ms. Hurd added.