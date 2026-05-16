4,000 Textbooks Donated to Schools Affected by Hurricane Melissa

Global educational publishing company, Macmillan Education, in partnership with Kingston Bookshop, has donated 4,000 textbooks valued $6 million to schools affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The books were officially presented to the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information during a handover ceremony at the National Education Trust (NET), Caenwood Centre in Kingston, on Friday (May 15).

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry, Senator the Hon. Marlon Morgan, expressed gratitude to the donors, emphasising the importance of partnership in advancing education across Jamaica.

“Literacy is the foundation of education. If you have a solid foundation, you’re able to build on top of that… and that’s what we seek to do as a Ministry,” he said.

Senator Morgan urged the students to be good stewards of the textbooks as they work to expand their knowledge, strengthen literacy skills, and build a brighter future through education.

Macmillan Education Caribbean Sales Manager, Deborah Brearley, noted that the company has maintained a strong relationship with Jamaica for more than 70 years.

“Jamaica holds a very special place in our hearts and in our business. This long-standing relationship is built on trust, shared purpose and a deep commitment to education as a driver of opportunity and growth,” she said.

Ms. Brearley explained that the donation of books is intended to help restore learning continuity, close resource gaps, and support both educators and students in their recovery.

“We believe strongly that our role goes beyond publishing educational content. It’s about standing with our partners, especially in moments of difficulty, and supporting the long-term strength and resilience of the education system,” she stated.

Among the beneficiary institutions is Broadleaf Primary School in Manchester. Principal, Eaton McNamee, expressed sincere gratitude for the timely support.

“These books are more than just paper and ink. They are tools that will open doors, spark curiosity and strengthen the foundation of learning for our students. In a time when resources matter more than ever, your partnership reminds us that education is a shared responsibility and that our children’s future is worth investing in,” Mr. McNamee said.

Student, Shameena Grant, pledged to make full use of the books, noting that they will not remain idle on the shelves.

“They will be read, questioned and used to build a stronger foundation for us as learners,” she said.

For her part, NET Executive Director, Latoya Harris-Ghartey, said the agency was pleased to facilitate the donation, noting its significance for communities where electricity and internet service have yet to be restored.

“It means they still have the capacity to learn, to engage with material that is critical for their brain development, their grasp of concepts and their application of knowledge,” she said.

In expressing gratitude to the donors, Mrs. Harris-Ghartey emphasised that partnerships are critical to advancing education.

“Education is not a government alone undertaking. It is something that everybody has to invest in, because we all have to live in this society,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Director of Strategy and Innovation at Kingston Bookshop, Shauna Fuller-Clarke, underscored the vital role of books in supporting recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

“The textbooks get students back to learning and the storybooks give a child somewhere else to go in the world,” she said.

Mrs. Fuller-Clarke advised that Kingston Bookshop has placed donation boxes in its retail stores to collect books from the public in support of schools in western Jamaica.

“We did a needs analysis sometime last year and we’re finalising plans to support one or two schools in the west in a more substantial way, because we believe recovery is not a single moment. It’s a sustained commitment,” she stated.