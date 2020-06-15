4 New COVID-19 Cases and 10 More Recoveries for Jamaica

Jamaica has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases for the island to 621.

The last 24 hours also yielded 10 additional recoveries, which puts the recovery numbers at 430 and the recovery rate at 69.2 per cent.

The new cases are a 47-year-old male of a Manchester address, a 47-year-old female of a Hanover address, a 30-year-old male of a Westmoreland address; and a 16-yearold female of a St. Ann address. All four cases are imported, having come into the island via flights from the United States.

In addition to the now 120 imported cases, 219 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 are related to a workplace cluster, and 7 are under investigation.

Of the 621 total confirmed cases, 358 or 57.7% are females and 263 or 42.3% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

There are currently 181 active cases under observation, including two critically ill patients.

The island’s testing numbers are now up to 16,892, following the testing of 400 new tests in the last 24 hours. In addition to the 621 positives, there are 16,223 negatives and 48 pending

Clinical Management Update as at 3:00 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020