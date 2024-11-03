4-H Clubs Using Technology To Attract Youth

MONTEGO BAY, Nov. 3 (JIS):

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is actively incorporating technology in its agricultural programmes to attract more young people.

“In fact, our career expos will be focusing heavily on robotics and the technology aspect of agriculture,” said 4-H Clubs Manager for St. Ann, Tedroy Gordon.

He was speaking to JIS News at the Runaway Bay Primary and Infant School 4-H Club’s inaugural open day on the school grounds on Thursday (Oct. 31).

The St. Ann 4-H Clubs assisted in the staging of the event, which was held under the theme: ‘Growing Tomorrow’s Leaders: Cultivating Skills, Harvesting Success’.

The event saw participation from students from various primary schools across the parish, who were exposed to a range of career options in agriculture.

Mr. Gordon, in emphasising the focus on technology, pointed out that young people are captivated by innovations and as such, the organisation is seeking to harness their interest to guide them toward high-tech agricultural careers.

“A young man came to interview [for the Rio Tinto Alcan Legacy Fund Scholarship], and that’s one of his plans; to look at how he can incorporate technology in agriculture,” Mr. Gordon said.

“So, the 4-H is looking at how we can create apps and other [innovations] that can engage the youth and bring them closer to agriculture because young people are on their phone every day and we can find ways and means of getting them,” he pointed out.

To reach their young audience more effectively, the St. Ann 4-H movement has established a strong presence across social media platforms, including TikTok.

Mr. Gordon noted that the digital outreach strategy helps to promote agriculture and entrepreneurship as viable career paths for youth in the parish.

For her part, Principal of Runaway Bay Primary and Infant School, Tracy Ann Webb, said that the 4-H movement has long provided young Jamaicans with essential skills in sustainable agriculture and community service.

She noted that the organisation offers a supportive environment where the youth can explore agricultural opportunities while developing leadership skills and becoming well-rounded citizens.

“This event symbolises what can happen when heads, hearts and hands come together to build healthy alliances,” she said, noting the role of the 4-H Clubs “in building a brighter future for our youth and by extension, Jamaica.”

Partners in the staging of the open day included the HEART/NSTA Trust, Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Forestry Department, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and other entities.