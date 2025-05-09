$4.5-billion Islandwide School Infrastructure Programme in Progress

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is advancing a comprehensive islandwide school infrastructure programme to enhance safety, accessibility, and learning conditions for students, teachers and administrators.

Under this expansive initiative, significant upgrades are under way across hundreds of schools in all seven Regions at a cost of $4.5 billion.

Portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, made the announcement during a statement to the Senate today (May 9).

The Minister informed that works under the programme include the construction of additional classrooms, laboratories and accessibility ramps and lifts, retrofitting of sanitary facilities, installation of security fencing and modernisation of electrical systems.

“The effort is part of the Government’s broader strategy to transform the education sector and create inclusive, supportive learning environments,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She informed that some of the key highlights for the 2024/25 academic year include completion of the ramp installations at Merl Grove and Gaynstead High Schools in Kingston.

Additional schools benefiting include Titchfield High (Portland) – $2 million; St. Elizabeth Technical (St. Elizabeth) – $2.6 million; Eltham High (St. Catherine) – $6.4 million; Knox High (Clarendon) – $6 million and Bustamante High (Clarendon) – $5.5 million.

In the 2025/26 fiscal year, $50 million has been allocated for Edith Dalton James High and Brown’s Town High for ramp and lift installation.

Regarding safety and security, fencing is under way at 11 schools, with an investment of $468 million.

In terms of electrical upgrades, 10 schools, including Little London and Savanna-la-Mar Primary (Westmoreland), are receiving electrical upgrades totalling more than $429 million.

Dr. Morris Dixon informed that following Hurricane Beryl, repairs were initiated for more than 300 schools.

The Minister stated that in the initial phase, $2.43 billion was spent to effect repairs.

“As of April 30, 2025, 101 schools are complete; 11 are between 70 to 99 per cent completed and the other schools will be addressed in this fiscal year,” the Minister said.