4.3 Million Visitors Expected in 2025

Jamaica is projecting to welcome 4.3 million visitors for 2025, which is expected to generate US$4.6 billion in revenues.

Providing an update on the sector during yesterday’s (October 14) sitting of the House of Representatives, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said as the world rediscovers travel, Jamaica stands ready, not just to welcome visitors but to lead the region into a new era of sustainable growth.

“We are projecting 4.3 million visitor arrivals for 2025, a 2.7 per cent increase over 2024 and earnings of US$4.6 billion, representing 7.1 per cent growth year-on-year,” he said.

He indicated that for the upcoming Winter 2025/26 season, stopover arrivals are expected to increase by 6.9 per cent, cruise arrivals by 24.3 per cent and gross earnings by eight per cent, reaching US$1.7 billion.

Mr. Bartlett said the sector’s performance puts Jamaica on track to achieve five million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings within five years as well as increase its projected targets.

“With this trajectory, Jamaica is firmly on course to achieve our 5x5x5 Mission – five million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings within the five-year period – which started in 2020, notwithstanding COVID, Hurricane Beryl and notwithstanding the powerful event of September 3, 2025. The new KPI (Key Performance Indicator) for tourism will be “5x8x10” Strategy: that is to achieve eight million visitors, earning US$10 billion by 2030,” he noted.

He said this vision reflects confidence, not just in numbers but in people, creativity, hospitality, and resilience that define Brand Jamaica.

“Our marketing focus is expanding beyond traditional markets to embrace new frontiers in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, supported by enhanced airlift, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships that ensure Jamaica remains top of mind for global travellers,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that the Caribbean welcomed more than 32 million visitors in the first half of 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The message is clear: global travellers are once again turning to the Caribbean for the best in hospitality, culture, and natural beauty, and Jamaica continues to lead the way.

The Minister said the global tourism landscape is experiencing a robust recovery. “According to the UN World Tourism Barometer, over 690 million tourists travelled internationally between January and June 2025, 33 million more than in the same period last year. Travellers are spending more, staying longer, and seeking experiences that are meaningful, sustainable, and culturally authentic,” he said.