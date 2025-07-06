PHOTOS: Highlights of the 18th CARICOM Road Races in Montego Bay

Several Government Ministers participated in the 18th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Road Races in Montego Bay, St. James, on Saturday (July 5). Pictured sharing a moment after the event are (from left) Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, and State Minister in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

