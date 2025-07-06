PHOTOS: Highlights of the 18th CARICOM Road Races in Montego Bay July 6, 2025 Listen CARICOM Share Photo: Dave Reid Several Government Ministers participated in the 18th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Road Races in Montego Bay, St. James, on Saturday (July 5). Pictured sharing a moment after the event are (from left) Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, and State Minister in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. The Full Story Jamaica’s Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), crosses the finish line after participating in the 18th CARICOM) Road Races in Montego Bay, St. James, on Saturday (July 5). Dr. Holness took part in the 5K run. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, runs alongside fellow participants in the 18th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Road Races in Montego Bay, St. James, on Saturday (July 5). The event featured 10K and 5K runs as well as a 5K walk. Minister Johnson Smith participated in the 5K run. Participants engage in warm-up exercises at the Montego Bay Convention Centre ahead of the 18th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Road Races in Montego Bay, St. James, on Saturday (July 5). The event featured 10K and 5K runs, along with a 5K walk. amaica’s Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), engage in warm-up exercises at the Montego Bay Convention Centre ahead of their participation in the 18th CARICOM Road Races in Montego Bay, St. James, on Saturday (July 5).