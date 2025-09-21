| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
37 Police Officers Complete Training Under Trilateral Cooperation Project

By: GARFIELD L. ANGUS, September 21, 2025
National Security
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe (seated left), along with (from second left, seated ) Head of the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Merrick Watson; Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency, Yasuhiro Atsumi; Chargé d’Affaires, Brazilian Embassy in Jamaica, Antonio Otavio Sá Ricarte; and Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sharon Miller; pose with members of the Brazilian Military Police, and the 37 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) , who have completed training under the Trilateral Cooperation Project: Jamaica Capacity Building on the Community Policing-KOBAN System. The closing out ceremony was held on September 19, at the NPCJ, in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe (left), is greeted by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency, Yasuhiro Atsumi, while at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ), in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine on September 19, for the closing out ceremony for 37 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) , who have completed training under the Trilateral Cooperation Project: Jamaica Capacity Building on the Community Policing-KOBAN System.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe (right), in discussion with Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dahlia Garrick, while at a closing out ceremony, held on September 19 at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, for 37 members of the JCF, who have completed training under the Trilateral Cooperation Project: Jamaica Capacity Building on the Community Policing-KOBAN System.

Thirty-seven members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have completed training under the Trilateral Cooperation Project: Jamaica Capacity Building on the Community Policing-KOBAN System.

The 30-month Trilateral Project forms part of the basis on which the Ministry of National Security and Peace continues to invest in the complete transformation of the JCF.

In her remarks at the closing out ceremony, held at National Police College of Jamaica in St. Catherine on September 19, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, urged the officers to serve with renewed pride, purpose, and with unwavering dedication.

Ambassador Stone Roofe said the training has equipped the officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the challenges they may face.

“This training will empower our lawmen and women to respond more effectively to challenges and threats, which will ultimately contribute to the peace and prosperity of our nation,” the Permanent Secretary said.

Under the training initiative, Jamaica is exploring different approaches to community policing through a trilateral partnership between the Governments of Jamaica, the Federative Republic of Brazil and Japan. The partnership is intended to complement the model used by members of the JCF. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) and Military Police of the State of Sao Paulo (PMESP) have been working with the Government on the implementation of the project.

Ambassador Stone Roofe noted that initiatives such as the Trilateral Cooperation Project provide a platform for Jamaica to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and develop innovative strategies to eradicate crime and violence in communities.

“It also signals Jamaica’s continued commitment to multilateral defence cooperation. We are dedicated to working hand in hand with our international partners, organisations, and civil society to ensure that our citizens are protected and supported,” she said.

Mrs. Stone Roofe also shared that Jamaica continues to employ crime‑reduction strategies including the establishment of three mobile community police posts and ten Domestic Violence Intervention Centres that offer counselling service to victims of domestic violence.

