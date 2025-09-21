37 Police Officers Complete Training Under Trilateral Cooperation Project

Thirty-seven members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have completed training under the Trilateral Cooperation Project: Jamaica Capacity Building on the Community Policing-KOBAN System.

The 30-month Trilateral Project forms part of the basis on which the Ministry of National Security and Peace continues to invest in the complete transformation of the JCF.

In her remarks at the closing out ceremony, held at National Police College of Jamaica in St. Catherine on September 19, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, urged the officers to serve with renewed pride, purpose, and with unwavering dedication.

Ambassador Stone Roofe said the training has equipped the officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the challenges they may face.

“This training will empower our lawmen and women to respond more effectively to challenges and threats, which will ultimately contribute to the peace and prosperity of our nation,” the Permanent Secretary said.

Under the training initiative, Jamaica is exploring different approaches to community policing through a trilateral partnership between the Governments of Jamaica, the Federative Republic of Brazil and Japan. The partnership is intended to complement the model used by members of the JCF. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) and Military Police of the State of Sao Paulo (PMESP) have been working with the Government on the implementation of the project.

Ambassador Stone Roofe noted that initiatives such as the Trilateral Cooperation Project provide a platform for Jamaica to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and develop innovative strategies to eradicate crime and violence in communities.

“It also signals Jamaica’s continued commitment to multilateral defence cooperation. We are dedicated to working hand in hand with our international partners, organisations, and civil society to ensure that our citizens are protected and supported,” she said.

Mrs. Stone Roofe also shared that Jamaica continues to employ crime‑reduction strategies including the establishment of three mobile community police posts and ten Domestic Violence Intervention Centres that offer counselling service to victims of domestic violence.