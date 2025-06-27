37 Jamaicans Receive 2025 G-G Achievement Awards

Thirty-seven Jamaicans, who are making significant contribution to their communities, particularly in areas of leadership and academics, have been presented with the Governor-General’s Achievement Awards (GGAA) for 2025.

The prestigious award is bestowed on persons in various age categories who are impacting community and national life, despite facing challenges.

Among this year’s award recipients are veteran educator and President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Dr. Mark Smith; Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Senior Reporter Garfield Angus, and founder of the Free Your Mind Foundation, Dr. Melissa Flinch.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, in his address at the awards ceremony held at King’s House on Thursday (June 26), noted that the persons recognised, who are from various backgrounds, serve as a reminder “that when we nurture excellence and act with purpose, we shape a future defined by meaningful impact”.

“All 37 of today’s awardees remind us that excellence is not an accident. It is cultivated often against great odds, and it flourishes when grounded in service to others,” he said.

He noted that the journeys of the award recipients reflect courage, resilience, and a deep-rooted commitment to service.

The Governor-General encouraged them to continue to impact lives through meaningful work.

“The recognition bestowed on each one of you today is not the end of your civic journey but it is a powerful catalyst to press us forward,” he told the recipients.

Referencing the event theme, “Igniting Brilliance: Where Excellence Meets Impact”, he noted that it is a powerful reminder that true brilliance is not simply about talent or personal success but about using their gifts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Manchester’s award recipient in the 25-35 age group, Dr. Melissa Flinch, who responded on behalf of her fellow honourees, noted that in a world that often feels dark “days like these remind Jamaicans of their God-given ability to leave an indelible mark on the world”.

She emphasised the importance of ordinary Jamaicans choosing every day to make extraordinary impact in their communities, parishes and nation.

Dr. Flinch noted that programmes such as the GGAA are necessary to keep the light of hope and determination alive.

She encouraged her fellow award recipients to continue to rise against the odds, igniting brilliance and inspiring excellence.

The GGAA award was established in 1991. It recognises and honours outstanding Jamaicans and persons of Jamaican heritage for their contributions to national development, thereby promoting a culture of excellence and national pride across Jamaica and the diaspora.

The GGAA is part of the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence (GGPE), aiming to celebrate individuals who demonstrate service above self and influence national life.