36 Years Of Dedication: Kavanaugh Campbell Honoured For Long And Faithful Service

For more than three decades, Kavanaugh Campbell has been a quiet force behind the camera, capturing moments, amplifying voices, and helping to tell Jamaica’s story through the lens of public service.

Now, after 36 years of contribution to the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), the seasoned technical officer has been bestowed with the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

He is among more than 140 Jamaicans who will be recognised at the National Honours and Awards Ceremony, slated for King’s House on National Heroes Day, Monday (October 20).

From his desk at the Montego Bay Regional Office, Mr. Campbell wears many hats. He’s a videographer, sound engineer, public address technician, and community liaison. His work takes him from bustling town centres to the most rural corners of the island’s western parishes, ensuring that the Government’s messages reach citizens in every nook and cranny and that community voices are heard in return.

“It’s a wide range of things that I do… videography, managing the public address system, and a lot more… . We also do community service out there, among other things,” he told JIS News.

When Mr. Campbell learned that he would be receiving a National Honour, it came as a complete surprise – one that left him both stunned and elated.

“I was on assignment, I can recall, in Falmouth, Trelawny, when I got the call,” he recounts, his face lighting up at the memory.

“And, when I answered my phone, all I could hear is, ‘Congratulations, Kavanaugh!’ I said, ‘That’s for what? Because I didn’t buy any Lotto ticket!’,” he laughs remembering the moment of confusion that quickly turned to disbelief.

“It was my Acting Manager. She said she would send me the information by WhatsApp. I read it but afterwards I just put my phone in my case and walked off,” he says.

Then came the deluge of congratulatory calls and texts.

“I got a text… it was somebody abroad who asked, ‘You couldn’t tell me?’ I said, ‘Tell you what?’ They said, ‘That you’re getting awarded.’ I said, ‘How do you know that?’ The person said, ‘Look, news fly.’ So, that’s how I was feeling – so surprised. I was still feeling happy but I was really surprised,” he tells JIS News.

Mr. Campbell says receiving the national honour is one of the proudest moments of his life.

“This award will be of great significance to me because this will be something that I can look on and be proud of… . My children can look back at it. Even when I do get visitors, it will be somewhere special in my house so that they can view it. I will feel very much elated receiving it,” he says warmly.

The quiet pride in his voice mirrors the dedication he has poured into his work over the decades. Those who know him best describe him as dependable, humble, and deeply committed to the mission of public service.

Mr. Campbell, whose journey with the JIS began in the former regional office in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, says getting the job changed the course of his life.

“I was so much in need of a job. You know, when you just leave school and all that, and you’re just wondering what next. I had made several job applications,” he says, noting that someone informed him of the vacancy at the JIS regional office and to apply.

“It took long for me to get a response… . I almost gave up,” Mr. Campbell shares.

His perseverance paid off and after a successful interview process he was employed on January 2, 1989.

“That was my New Year’s gift,” he laughs.

“When I went to the office, I sat down, my eyes were all over the place, wondering what next? I see all the equipment set aside…what next? So, [my supervisor] called me and introduced me to the rest of the team,” he recounts.

After a period of in-house orientation, he was sent on the road on assignment.

“That was my first experience going to a public community meeting and I adjusted as time went on,” he says.

Through the years, Mr. Campbell has been a fixture at countless events, from ministerial visits and community meetings to national celebrations; ensuring that information flows smoothly and the JIS maintains its high standard of public service delivery.

His career, though largely spent behind the scenes, has been instrumental in supporting the agency’s mission to inform, educate, and empower Jamaicans.

“I didn’t know I would have stayed this long,” he admits, smiling. “But I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” he says.

For Mr. Campbell, the upcoming ceremony at King’s House represents not just a personal achievement but a tribute to perseverance, humility, and the quiet excellence that defines true public service.

“It means a lot,” he says simply. “I’m grateful…very grateful… to be recognised for my years of service.”