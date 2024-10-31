3,476 Procedures Performed under Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme Since September 2023

A total of 3,476 sight-saving procedures have been performed under the Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme since September 2023, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

The Minister said approximately 1,192 cataract and 655 pterygium procedures were done, and 1,246 diabetic retinopathy laser treatments – 852 at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), and 394 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The programme has also administered 383 anterior segment laser treatments for patients – 308 post cataract surgery and 75 pre-surgery for glaucoma patients.

The programme, which facilitates surgeries at the St. Joseph’s and Kingston Public Hospitals, resumed last August after being interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is supported by a 22-member medical team comprising 17 Cubans, and five Jamaicans.

The Minister, who toured the St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday (October. 29), said Jamaica is thankful for the partnership.

“It has translated into benefits for thousands of Jamaicans and continues to do so on a daily basis,” he noted.

The Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme aims to augment public health offerings by collaborating with Cuban specialists and ophthalmology departments to perform eye treatments and procedures, provide equipment maintenance, and share knowledge with local clinicians.

Individuals must be registered to access this programme.

To enrol, persons are required to have a referral from a public or private doctor, either an ophthalmologist or general doctor, and take the referral along with their national identification to the eye clinic at either KPH or St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Beyond the provision of the facilities, Dr. Tufton noted that the Government has provided supplies to enable efficient delivery of services.

“That has worked very well and we are committed to continue,” he said.