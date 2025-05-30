34,000 Persons Benefit from NWC Amnesty

With 34,000 persons benefiting from the amnesty instituted by the National Water Commission (NWC) to settle uncollectable debts, the Government is ensuring dignified restoration of the commodity.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda, said the initiative has been helping pensioners, the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) recipients, and members of the disabled community with sometimes “up to 100 per cent reprieve, in other cases, 50 per cent”.

“Total reconnections, thus far –7,901 customers have benefited, had their debts written off and been reconnected to the Commission. This has also yielded some $547 million in uncollectable revenue, but more importantly, through this initiative, the administration has removed $1.4 billion of debt from vulnerable NWC customers,” the Minister added.

He was making his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on May 27.

“For those who have engaged with the National Water Commission, they don’t need to worry about the date, once their names are in the system before the end of the month (May), we will be working through the process and we intend to reconnect all customers,” the Minister said.

He also noted that the Government is “taking a very serious look “at the small and micro business sectors who have also asked for a similar programme, and at the conclusion of the initiative for the targeted groups, “we will make an announcement very soon” for the small business sector.

The NWC, which is an agency of the Government, has a mission to contribute positively to national development by providing high-quality potable water and sewerage services to residents and businesses in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.