34 Students Benefit from Burger King’s 2026 Scholarship Programme

Thirty-four students have benefited from scholarships, bursaries and grants awarded under Burger King Jamaica’s 2026 National Scholarship Programme, which represents an investment of more than $14 million.

The awards were presented during the Burger King Scholarship Luncheon at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Tuesday (August 25), under the theme ‘Blazing a Trail to Success’.

Speaking during the function, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, said the initiative underscores a long-standing commitment to Jamaica’s youth, noting that Burger King and Restaurant Associates Limited have invested more than $120 million in scholarships over the past 26 years.

She indicated that more than 3,000 students applied for the 2026 programme, with the 34 recipients chosen based on their achievements and potential.

“This privilege reflects your hard work and an earned opportunity in a very competitive field,” Ms. Crawford told the awardees.

She encouraged the students to make full use of the opportunity and remain focused despite any challenges they may encounter along their educational journeys, urging them to “stay curious, work hard, and remain grounded”.

The State Minister said she was particularly pleased that the programme supports students beyond academics, including those excelling in sports and the arts.

“This act sends a very important message that talent or greatness is not limited to a classroom but that it extends onto a playing field, on a stage or through one’s contribution to their community,” she stated.

Ms. Crawford commended Burger King for maintaining the scholarship programme despite the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which affected some of the company’s stores and employees, adding that “this shows commitment”.

Drawing on her own upbringing in Grey Ground, Manchester, Ms. Crawford told the students that their circumstances should never limit their ambitions or determine what they can achieve.

She encouraged them to view the scholarships as an investment not only in their education but also in their families, communities and the future of Jamaica.

“One day you may open a door for someone else. When that day comes, remember what it meant to have had Burger King open a door for you and pay it forward,” she said.

Meanwhile, Acting Head of Sales and Marketing at Burger King Jamaica, Tiffany Wiggan, said the 34 recipients distinguished themselves throughout the selection process, demonstrating resilience, academic excellence and immense potential.

She noted that the students had to balance academic responsibilities, extracurricular activities, financial challenges, while successfully navigating the scholarship application process before earning their place among the 34 recipients.

“At Burger King, we believe that when you invest in a student’s education, you invest in the transformation of an entire nation,” Ms. Wiggan declared.

She said the scholarship programme, which was established 25 years ago to create opportunities for hard-working Jamaican students, has evolved into a significant investment in the nation’s youth, emphasising that “this is a future worth investing in”.

Ms. Wiggan encouraged the recipients to use their achievements as a springboard to uplift their families, inspire their peers and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

In a recorded message, Group Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Associates Limited, Lisa Lake, congratulated the scholarship recipients and urged them to enter the new school year with confidence and a clear sense of purpose.

“Today’s scholars are tomorrow’s leaders… and every single one of you standing here today is proof that this programme works,” she said.

Ms. Lake also encouraged the students to work hard, remain curious and support those around them as they strive for success.

The Burger King National Scholarship Programme has benefited more than 400 Jamaican students since its inception in 2001.