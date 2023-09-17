Sunday,
September 17, 2023 3:04 am

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Photos: Interministerial School Support Strategy Partners Summit (JIS)

September 16, 2023
Education
Share
Photos: Interministerial School Support Strategy Partners Summit (JIS)
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), European Union Ambassador to Jamaica, Marianne Van Steen (centre), and Jamaica Development Representative in the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office at the British High Commission in Jamaica, Oliver Blake (left), share a photo opportunity with principals during Friday’s (September 15) Inter-Ministerial School Support Strategy Partners Summit at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. From second right are Principal, St Andrew Primary School, Colleen Gordon, and Principal, Edward Seaga Primary and Infant School, Shernet Tomlinson
Last Updated: September 16, 2023

More From: Education
Over 40,000 Jamaicans Benefit from Improved Parenting Skills Training
By: Latonya Linton, Sep 15, 2023
400 Teaching Vacancies Filled Since the Start of the 2023/24 Academic Year
By: Chris Patterson, Sep 14, 2023
Politicisation of School Boards Not Widespread – Minister Williams
By: Judana Murphy, Sep 13, 2023
Skip to content