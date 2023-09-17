Photos: Interministerial School Support Strategy Partners Summit (JIS) September 16, 2023 Listen Education Share Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), European Union Ambassador to Jamaica, Marianne Van Steen (centre), and Jamaica Development Representative in the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office at the British High Commission in Jamaica, Oliver Blake (left), share a photo opportunity with principals during Friday’s (September 15) Inter-Ministerial School Support Strategy Partners Summit at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. From second right are Principal, St Andrew Primary School, Colleen Gordon, and Principal, Edward Seaga Primary and Infant School, Shernet Tomlinson