32 PEP High Achievers Receive Government Scholarships

Thirty-two students have been awarded Government scholarships in recognition of their exceptional performance in the 2024 Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

Four students, who were the top performers at primary and all-age schools, received special awards valued $180,000 each.

The JAG Smith Scholarship, awarded to the top girl, went to former St. Catherine Primary School student, Davina Richards, who now attends Campion College.

The Marcus Garvey Scholarship, for the most outstanding boy, went to Antoine Allen, formerly of Spalding Primary School in Clarendon, who attends Manchester High.

Kingston College’s Rodriano Ferguson, who attended Mona Heights Primary School in St. Andrew, received the George William Gordon Scholarship for being the second highest ranked student.

The Paul Bogle Scholarship, given to the top-ranking student from a primary or all-age school in the St. Thomas region, went to André McKenzie, formerly of Morant Bay Primary, who now attends Morant Bay High School.

The other 28 students – 14 girls and 14 boys – received awards valued $100,000 each.

The award ceremony was held on Tuesday (November 12) at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

Acting Chief Education Officer, Terry-Ann Thomas Gayle, who delivered the keynote address, underscored the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s ongoing commitment to supporting students’ academic progress, ensuring that they have the resources and opportunities to succeed in high school and beyond.

She expressed confidence that the PEP scholarship recipients would go on to achieve greatness and use their education to make a meaningful impact on society.

“You are the future of this nation. As you continue your educational journey, remember that you have the power to create a better Jamaica, to contribute to national development and to set an example for others to follow,” Mrs. Thomas Gayle said.