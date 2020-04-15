32 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In 24 Hours – St. Catherine On Lockdown

Jamaica now has 105 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This update was provided by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a virtual press conference on Tuesday (April 14), at Jamaica House.

This follows 32 new additions over the last 24 hours.

The new cases comprise five males and 27 females who range from 19 to 70 years old. The cases are from St. Catherine, Kingston and St. Andrew.

The vast majority of the additions, 31 of the 32, are linked to a case at Alorica Jamaica – a Call Centre located in Portmore, with a staff registry of 787 workers.

With this, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced that there will be a lockdown for the parish of St. Catherine starting at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 through to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

“We have always known and, indeed, we have said that as we progressed through the epidemic that there would be an increase in numbers and even a spike,” Mr. Holness said.

“We have done fairly well. We have lasted about 33 days in a linear scale. We have put in place measures, which, by and large, the country has followed. We could say that the majority of Jamaicans were faithful in abiding by the tighter curfew hours imposed during the Easter period,” he added.