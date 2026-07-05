$319 Million Allocated for Hurricane Repairs at Knox College

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, has allocated over $319 million for post-Hurricane Melissa rehabilitation works at Knox College in Clarendon.

The funds will go towards the repair of classroom blocks, boarders’ hostels and electrical works.

State Minister, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, made the announcement as she delivered the main address at Knox College’s 2026 graduation ceremony, held at the institution in Spalding on Friday (July 3).

She noted that the rehabilitation programme will be implemented through the National Education Trust (NET).

“We expect to commence and advance work during the summer holidays,” she said.

Knox College sustained extensive structural and electrical damage during the October 2025 hurricane, impacting classrooms and other facilities, resulting in the temporary closure of the campus.