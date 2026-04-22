$30b in Infrastructure Investments Now Under Way for JCF

Despite the disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa, more than $30 billion in active investments are currently under way to strengthen the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF’s) infrastructure on the ground.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, made the announcement as he opened the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 21).

Dr. Chang informed that these projects include the Westmoreland Divisional Headquarters, scheduled for completion by December 2026, and the St. Catherine North Divisional Headquarters, which is projected to be more than 60 per cent complete by the end of fiscal year 2026/27.

He also highlighted the replacement of five police stations – Bull Bay, Cave Valley, Mocho, Granville, and Amity Hall – with brand-new facilities, all of which he noted are already in the pre-construction phase.

“We are working on that investment in security for the safety of Jamaicans. There is a major specialised operations unit to be built in Montego Bay. It will be a multibillion-dollar project because we have had to be spending money renting spaces for police officers, costing millions of dollars… and we’ll put that as a major public-sector investment,” Dr. Chang said.

He added that the new facility is projected to cost approximately $10 billion, representing one of the largest government investments in public-sector infrastructure in recent years.

“But the move there is not just a matter of high crime rate in Montego Bay… but the economic reality is that a lot of activities have shifted west. The airport alone has seen investment of nearly US$400 million, the [Montego Bay] perimeter road is there, the hotel rooms, the outsourcing activities have all seen economic activity moving to the northwest and the population increasing accordingly. Negril, now, is a major township, [and] Montego Bay is a hub,” Dr. Chang stated.

“Montego Bay port facilities have expanded and improved, and… the highway system has improved; it’s now, maybe, one of Jamaica’s most creative and active economic zones. It, therefore, required expanded public services. So, the police station expansion [is needed] to ensure, not only to stop the crime rate rise but to provide the service required,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang informed that the state-of-the-art Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite is expected to receive its first case by June 2026.

“We anticipate that post-mortem wait times will move from weeks and months to no more than 10 days,” he stated.

The goal is to achieve the international standard of conducting post-mortems within four days of death.