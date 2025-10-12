| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
304 Houses Delivered Under NSHP

By: GARWIN DAVIS, October 12, 2025
Housing
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) greets beneficiary Neville Barrett (centre) on arrival at the handover ceremony for a one-bedroom house in St. Dacres, St. Ann on October 10 under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).  Sharing in the moment is Janile Rose, niece of Mr. Barrett.
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
rime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) interacts with children in the St. Dacres community in St. Ann on his arrival, before the handover of a one-bedroom house in the community on October 10, under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).   
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left) reviews the social contract being shown to him by Chairperson of the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) Judith Robb Walters (left) prior to the handover of a one-bedroom house to beneficiary Neville Barrett (second right) in St. Dacres, St. Ann on October 10.  At right is Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne.
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left) inspects the interior of the one-bedroom house that was handed over to beneficiary Neville Barrett (right), under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) in St. Dacres, St. Ann on October 10.  Sharing in the moment (from second left) are Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne, and Mr. Barrett’s niece, Janile Rose.
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
The one-bedroom unit which was handed over to St. Dacres resident and beneficiary Neville Barrett, under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) on October 10.    

The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) remains focused on delivering quality and durable houses to the less fortunate.

Dr. Holness noted that the NSHP has already achieved tangible results, completing 304 housing units under the programme, translating to 697 rooms and benefiting more than 1,500 Jamaicans.

“That is a massive impact on homelessness and persons who don’t have shelter in the country,” he stated.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the handover ceremony for a one-bedroom unit to Neville Barrett in St. Dacres, St. Ann on October 10.

In addition, Dr. Holness informed that there are currently 86 units under construction, comprising 186 rooms.

He added that a further 65 units are slated to begin construction within the year, which will add approximately 173 rooms to the programme.

“Taken together, these figures reflect a rapid acceleration in delivery and demonstrate that Jamaicans are actively benefiting from the NSHP,” Dr. Holness said.

“The programme, in my estimation, is a success. Jamaicans understand the programme, they see the benefits, they identify with the programme, and those who are currently homeless or living in deplorable shelter conditions have hope and can look forward to this programme,” he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the administration’s objective, is to expand the programme and further quicken its pace, adding that the budget next year, will introduce revisions intended to broaden access and speed up delivery.

Dr. Holness said that a key area of focus will be the exploration of prefabricated and pre-constructed housing solutions where, for example, one-bedroom units could be transported by trailer and installed with crane assistance, offering a long useful life—potentially 30 to 40 years.

He however acknowledged the potential challenges in transporting prefab units across Jamaica’s varied terrain, noting that narrow roads, bridge constraints, and limited access to construction sites can impede rapid deployment.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the government will be increasing the focus of the NSHP from the construction of individual units to broader site development.

“This will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and amplify the beneficiaries’ gains,” he stated.

Last Updated: October 12, 2025