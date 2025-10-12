304 Houses Delivered Under NSHP

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) remains focused on delivering quality and durable houses to the less fortunate.

Dr. Holness noted that the NSHP has already achieved tangible results, completing 304 housing units under the programme, translating to 697 rooms and benefiting more than 1,500 Jamaicans.

“That is a massive impact on homelessness and persons who don’t have shelter in the country,” he stated.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the handover ceremony for a one-bedroom unit to Neville Barrett in St. Dacres, St. Ann on October 10.

In addition, Dr. Holness informed that there are currently 86 units under construction, comprising 186 rooms.

He added that a further 65 units are slated to begin construction within the year, which will add approximately 173 rooms to the programme.

“Taken together, these figures reflect a rapid acceleration in delivery and demonstrate that Jamaicans are actively benefiting from the NSHP,” Dr. Holness said.

“The programme, in my estimation, is a success. Jamaicans understand the programme, they see the benefits, they identify with the programme, and those who are currently homeless or living in deplorable shelter conditions have hope and can look forward to this programme,” he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the administration’s objective, is to expand the programme and further quicken its pace, adding that the budget next year, will introduce revisions intended to broaden access and speed up delivery.

Dr. Holness said that a key area of focus will be the exploration of prefabricated and pre-constructed housing solutions where, for example, one-bedroom units could be transported by trailer and installed with crane assistance, offering a long useful life—potentially 30 to 40 years.

He however acknowledged the potential challenges in transporting prefab units across Jamaica’s varied terrain, noting that narrow roads, bridge constraints, and limited access to construction sites can impede rapid deployment.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the government will be increasing the focus of the NSHP from the construction of individual units to broader site development.

“This will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and amplify the beneficiaries’ gains,” he stated.