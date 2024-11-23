3000 Kits To Be Distributed Under Backyard Gardening Programme

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will be distributing 3,000 gardening kits under the new edition of its Backyard Gardening Programme, which will roll out on ‘Eat Jamaican Day’ Monday, November 25.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, made the announcement at the Eat Jamaican Day food festival on Friday (Nov. 22) on the lawns of Devon House in Kingston.

He encouraged individuals to take advantage of the opportunity by visiting the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) website, emphasising that the kits would be allocated on a first come, first-served basis.

He informed that 500 vertical gardens will be available as part of the initiative.

“We are not just doing regular backyard gardening kits; we are going to be doing some vertical gardens… to target our schools, target our people who don’t have backyard space so we can ensure that wherever you are in Jamaica you are producing something,” he said.

The Minister renewed the call for Jamaicans to convert their backyards into productive farming spaces, highlighting the significant benefits of planting their own food.

“Regardless of where you live, you should be planting something in your backyard. When we have a hurricane or crisis, you’re going to have a reduction in [food supply] and prices are going to go up, so it’s best you plant something,” he urged.

He pointed out that backyard farming does not require a lot of space, as it can be adapted in various ways to suit different environments.

“You do not need a lot of space; you can plant in a container, you can plant in a tyre, you can plant on your housetop, you can plant without soil, you can use water, and you can plant vertically,” he pointed out.

The Minister encouraged individuals to embrace technology in agriculture, emphasising its potential to enhance productivity and sustainability.