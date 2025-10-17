300 Wambugu Apple Seedlings to Be Introduced to Agro Parks

The Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC) is advancing its mandate to boost local crop production with the introduction of 300 Wambugu apple seedlings to its agro parks.

The initiative, which involves collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, aims to support import substitution of apples and to diversify the earning potential of farmers.

Speaking with JIS News, Manager of Marketing and Communications at the AIC, Alecia Brown-Forbes, said that the project will begin at the agro-parks in St. Catherine and Clarendon.

A training session on Wambugu Apple Production and seedling distribution will be held on Thursday (October 16) at the Ebony Park Agro Park in Clarendon.

Mrs. Brown Forbes said that farmers have shown “tremendous interest” in the planting of the apples, noting that between 70 to 80 farmers will benefit from the initial distribution of seedlings.

“Those apples are being imported into Jamaica, so, the aim is to have as many farmers as possible planting the trees so that we can benefit locally from the apples. It’s really to stem the amount of imports that we have been doing for that type of apple. So, we definitely will try to make it our own and have as many farmers investing in it,” she said.

“We are… trying to see how best we can increase local production of it for consumption and also have the farmers benefit profitwise, and to grow their business as well,” she added.

The Wambugu Apple was developed by Kenyan farmer Peter Wambugu to grow in warmer, tropical climates. His daughter, Catherine, is in Jamica for the training session and distribution of seedlings to the agro park farmers.

The Wambugu apple is a crisp, juicy red variety similar to American apples.

The aim is for the crop to become a viable addition to local fruit production, contributing to agricultural diversification and farmer profitability.