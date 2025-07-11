30 Additional Buses Arrive

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) fleet has received another boost with the arrival of 30 new diesel buses.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, was on site to observe the arrival of the vehicles at Kingston Wharves, today (July 11).

This is the second shipment of buses to arrive in recent weeks, as a shipment of 63 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses was received on June 19.

Minister Vaz pointed out that the new vehicles are “state-of-the-art diesel coach buses that are going to be used for charters, excursions [and] special express routes”.

He noted that with an additional 93 new buses in the JUTC fleet, commuters can expect “great improvements in efficiency and service”.

“There is still always room for improvement, so I encourage the commuters to keep contact with me and keep contact with the JUTC, so that we can fill the gaps that may occur. But what I can say definitively and without fear of contradiction, is commitment made, commitment met,” the Minister affirmed.

He pointed out that the latest arrival brings the number of buses procured by the Government over the past two financial years to 200.

The Government has promised to increase the overall JUTC fleet by 300 buses, to be added to the system over a three-year period, beginning in 2024/25.

The first set of 100 CNG-fuelled buses arrived on the island in July 2024, and 93 of the second set of 100 have already arrived. The remaining seven buses are to be received in August.

“The other hundred buses will be ordered and will arrive here same time next year,” Mr. Vaz said.

In his remarks, Managing Director of the JUTC, Owen Ellington, noted that the 30 ultra-low sulphur diesel coaches are a welcome addition to the JUTC fleet.

“They are to be based at the Portmore depot, and they will be infused in the system to support the offering of the premium services, premium express, and a range of other services which will be announced at a later time,” he said.

The Managing Director said the new buses will allow the Portmore depot to use some of the regular city buses, which are now being used for premium service, to boost the seat numbers on routes that are heavily travelled by commuters on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Von’s Motor and Company, John Von Strolley, who procured the Golden Dragon buses on the Government’s behalf, pointed out that they are high-tech buses, featuring luggage compartments, camera systems for monitoring and LED lighting.

“I tried to make sure that the drivers are more comfortable. So, we put a massage seat inside there with the driver,” he outlined.

Mr. Strolley noted that each passenger seat on the new buses has access to a universal serial bus (USB) port for charging mobile devices, and the seats are also able to recline.

“I know that the commuters are going to be very, very excited in taking these buses. The Minister and Mr. Ellington did a very great job in designing them,” he added.