29,000 Jamaicans Sensitised About Restorative Justice

During the 2024/2025 fiscal period, more than 29,000 Jamaicans were sensitised about restorative justice (RJ).

Additionally, over 1,900 case conferences were completed resulting in the signing of more than 1,500 agreements.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 3).

Mr. Chuck said restorative justice, commonly referred to as RJ, is the Ministry’s poster child and one of its flagship services.

“RJ is intent on helping to resolve conflicts in Jamaica. It brings together all parties to talk it out and not fight it out. The popular and impactful RJ Circles and Conferences are indeed unifying tools for advancing justice towards a safer Jamaica,” he argued.

The Minister noted that the annual Restorative Justice Week, which took place in the first week of February this year, was used as a public awareness campaign for advancing justice.

It showcased the proven possibilities of restorative justice to resolve conflicts in Jamaica.

“We [also] continue to sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with churches and faith-based organisations, with schools and non-governmental organisations, since they are important pillars in the partnership towards achieving a safer Jamaica,” Mr. Chuck said.