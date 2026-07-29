29 Students Benefiting from Empowerment Camp

Twenty-nine students from the St. Andrew North Police Division are currently benefiting from a one-week youth empowerment camp.

The camp, which caters to students between the ages of seven to 16 years, commenced on Sunday, July 26 and will end on Saturday, August 1.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Hilary Jones, said the initiative, which will be filled with activities for the children, aims to strengthen their understanding about being responsible individuals.

“We take students from… all the communities within St. Andrew North…We will provide everything for the children, and it is going to be a stay-over camp. So, once you come in, you don’t leave until the [first of August],” she stated.

DSP Jones explained that the main goal of the initiative is to teach the participants about taking responsibility and how to operate and function as a child.

She noted that the participants will also be given assignments to be completed within specific periods.

She added, too, that sessions will be held with representatives who will address areas focusing on social service and drug abuse.

The Deputy Superintendent, who is also in charge of the Community Safety and Security section of the St. Andrew North Division said a parenting session will also be undertaken.

“We want to bring in the parents so that we can have persons from child diversion coming in to speak to them about certain aspects of parenting. Because some of these students, you know, are not students. Some of them are not really going to school. So, we want to take them out of the community and show them a different aspect of life,” she told JIS News.

DSP Jones said the initiative is being undertaken with the full support of the management team from St. Andrew North.