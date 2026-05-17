28 Teams to Compete in 2026 National Futsal Tournament

A total of 28 teams from across Jamaica are set to compete in the National Futsal Tournament 2026.

The competition will run from May 16 through June, with regional championships staged across the island. The final is scheduled for June 6.

The announcement was made during the tournament’s recent launch at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) headquarters in Kingston.

Futsal is a fast-paced, indoor variant of football, played on a smaller hard court, usually with five players per side, including the goalkeeper.

President of the Jamaica Futsal and Scrimmage Association (JFSA), Dr. Curven Whyte, said the launch represents the continuation of a structured national vision for the sport, describing it as “a movement grounded in development, opportunity, discipline, and national progress.”

He noted that the JFSA has been deliberately laying the foundation for futsal since 2024 through governance strengthening, community engagement, and organised competitions, to support the systematic growth of futsal in Jamaica.

Dr. Whyte added that the 2026 tournament marks a key milestone in expanding the sport nationally, with wider development programmes already underway.

“We are actively pursuing grassroots development programmes, youth academy competitions, a female futsal initiative, masters’ competitions, and inclusive opportunities for persons with special needs,” he said.

The JFSA President emphasised that futsal is being positioned as both a development tool and a pathway to international competition.

“Because futsal in Jamaica is no longer simply an idea. This is no longer a distant ambition. It is a growing reality,” Dr. Whyte declared.

In her remarks, delivered by Sports Development Foundation (SDF) General Manager, Alan Beckford, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, commended the scale of participation and highlighted the sport’s continued growth.

“The participation of 336 players representing 28 clubs from [13] parish associations is a significant achievement and demonstrates the growth and reach of the sport,” she said.

The Minister also commended sponsors and partners for their continued support of futsal development, thanking them for “believing in the vision and investing in the future of futsal in Jamaica.”

JFSA Vice President, Chase Roberts, noted that the tournament will feature teams from all 14 parishes, grouped into four recognised JFF regional zones.

He explained that the North Eastern region comprises Portland, St. Mary, and St. Ann; the South Western region includes Clarendon, Manchester, and St. Elizabeth; the North Western region covers St. James, Trelawny, and western Hanover; while the South Eastern region encompasses St. Thomas, St. Catherine, and Kingston and St. Andrew.

Mr. Roberts indicated that the North Eastern and South Western regions will each feature six teams, while the North Western and South Eastern regions will each field eight teams.

The tournament will begin with a round-robin format, where each team plays all others within its zone.

Mr. Roberts said the competition is also intended to serve as a talent identification platform for national selection and international competition.

“Top performers will be identified for national squad consideration and futsal development programme going forward. We aspire at the end of this tournament to identify those players… from which we can consider for national selection,” he stated.

The Vice President added that Jamaica’s long-term ambition includes participation in CONCACAF competitions and eventual qualification for the FIFA Futsal World Cup.