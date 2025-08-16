28 New Immigration Officers Join Jamaica’s Border Security Front Line

A total of 28 new immigration officers are now equipped to serve on the nation’s front line of border protection, following their successful completion of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) training programme.

This cohort represents the 19th batch of recruits to graduate from the programme.

They will play a pivotal role in safeguarding Jamaica’s ports of entry, ensuring robust border protection while facilitating the seamless movement of legitimate travellers.

Speaking during Thursday’s (August 14) graduation exercise held at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Caribbean Military Academy, Up Park Camp, Kingston, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Chief Immigration Officer, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, said the graduates’ achievements signify both the culmination of their dedicated effort and hard work, and the beginning of a new chapter in their professional journey in the country’s vital immigration services.

She underscored the critical importance of their role in safeguarding the nation’s borders, facilitating legitimate travel, and preserving the integrity of Jamaica’s immigration system.

“I urge you to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, serve with integrity, and remain committed to the mission of this great agency. Be prepared to give up yourself to service, be prepared to go the extra mile, to… face opposition but to remain resilient and professional in your service delivery,” the Permanent Secretary said.

Ambassador Stone Roofe highlighted several key developments at PICA, noting that the agency has maintained its ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification for passport production and issuance.

She described the certification as “a testament to the continuous improvement in the quality of internal business processes surrounding the production and issuance of the Jamaican passport”.

Ambassador Stone Roofe further pointed out that since July 2024, PICA’s e-Passport has been registered in the Public Key Directory (PKD) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) – a significant development that she said has “elevated public trust and confidence in the security of the Jamaican passport”.

Meanwhile, PICA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Garth Williams, congratulated the new recruits on joining a dedicated team of approximately 600 staff members who serve Jamaicans both at home and abroad.

“You carry Jamaica’s image in every interaction that you make, and you are the guardians of our border. Serve with purpose and know that today is just the beginning of a career that will help shape, not only your future but Jamaica’s future,” he added.

For his part, President and CEO, Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), Audley Deidrick, also commended the graduates, emphasising the critical role they play in safeguarding the country’s ports of entry and ensuring national security.

He noted that PICA’s ongoing efforts will preserve Jamaica’s international reputation, strengthen adherence to global standards, foster a secure and welcoming environment, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s overall development.

The new immigration officers will play a pivotal role in safeguarding Jamaica’s ports of entry, ensuring robust border protection while facilitating the seamless movement of legitimate travellers.