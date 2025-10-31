27,000 JPS Customers in Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Thomas, St. Catherine Will Have Power by Midnight Sunday

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company is reporting that 27,000 customers across the parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Thomas, and St. Catherine will have restoration of power by midnight on November 2.

The announcement was made by Energy, Transport and Telecommunications Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, at Friday’s (October 31) press briefing at Jamaica House on Hurricane Melissa recovery activities.

“Kingston and St Andrew will be restored 90 per cent by Sunday, November 2; St. Thomas, 90 per cent restored by midnight Sunday; St Catherine, 75 per cent restored by midnight Sunday,” he said.

The Energy Minister said information from the JPS on restoration for the other parishes is pending.

“You have my commitment… [of continued work to ensure] full restoration in the unaffected areas, and a comprehensive plan for the affected areas within the next few days after the assessments have been completed,” he said.

The number of JPS customers that remain without electricity by parish is as follows: Clarendon, 63 per cent; Hanover 98 per cent; Kingston and St Andrew North, 26 per cent; Kingston and St. Andrew North, four per cent; Manchester, 99 per cent; Portland, 83 per cent; Portmore, 64 per cent; St. Ann, 99 per cent; St. Catherine, 48 per cent; St. Elizabeth, 99 per cent; St. James, 99 per cent; St. Mary, 99 per cent; St. Thomas, 10 per cent; Trelawny, 99 per cent; and Westmoreland, 99 per cent.