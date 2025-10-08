263 School Leaders Trained

Two hundred and sixty-three (263) school leaders have successfully completed training programmes offered by the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL).

Forty-four teachers and principals completed the Inclusive School Leadership Training Programme (ISLTP), 88 earned the professional qualification for Aspiring Principals’ Programme (APP), while 131 completed the Effective Principals’ Training Programme (EPTP).

Since 2011, NCEL has been playing a key role in designing and executing leadership programmes for principals, middle managers, aspiring leaders and other stakeholders in the education sector.

Addressing Monday’s (October 6) Presentation Ceremony held at AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston, NCEL’s Interim Director/Principal, Keriffe Clark, celebrated the school leaders on their accomplishments and the impact that they have had on improving the quality of Jamaica’s education system.

“We should always be cognisant that as leaders, we are all on a leadership journey and so professional development is continuous. We must all continue to expand our knowledge base while improving and honing our leadership practices and dispositions. May today be a reminder of your tenacity, abilities and commitment to transform and improve the education sector,” he said.

Mr. Clark shared that NCEL remains committed to national development, noting that the agency has integrated all sustainable development goals and national goals in its training programmes and operations as an agency of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

In her keynote address, Principal of Immaculate Conception High School, Stacey Wilson Reynolds, charged the school leaders to leverage the benefits of collaboration.

“We have to learn to collaborate. We have to learn to call on each other, and the truth is, we can all learn from each other. So, aspiring principals, practising principals, to make our jobs a little lighter, call on each other and ask for what you need. Do not bear the burdens and bear them alone,” she urged.

Mrs. Wilson Reynolds also reminded the school leaders to make decisions for the good of their institutions.

“Leadership is not a popularity contest. It cannot be that you make decisions to get the likes and the followers. Lead without fear or favour. Just ensure that you don’t break the law,” she said.