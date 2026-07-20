24 St. Catherine Students Heading to High School Receive Bursaries

Twenty-six students from St. Catherine, who will be heading to high school in September, have been awarded bursaries totalling $330,000 by the Poverty Alleviation and Empowerment Foundation (PAEF).

The students are from St. John’s, Old Harbour, Orangefield, Davis, Kitson Town, and McAuley primary schools.

Founder of the PAEF, Pauline Gregory Lewis, handed over the bursaries on Friday (July 17), at the Social Development Commission (SDC) St. Catherine parish office in Spanish Town.

She told JIS News that the beneficiaries are students in financial need, who attained a minimum of 75 per cent in the 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

Mrs. Gregory Lewis said the Foundation is proud to have been able to continue to assist students over the Foundation’s 12 years of existence.

“We have been doing this for a little while. We are happy that we’re here this morning, and despite COVID, that put a spin on our operations, and even Melissa did its own work, we’re still here; still trying to do this good for the students where the need exists,” he said.

She charged the students as they move on to high school to make the best use of their education.

“Do not go and get into bad company. Be proud of who you are. Cause your parents to be proud and be proud of yourself. Do well, finish well, so the country can be proud of you as you move on,” she said.

Vice Principal of St. John’s Primary School, Rosena Slater, expressed gratitude on behalf of the students.

“This will be a motivation for the students here today. They have done well in PEP and being given bursaries will not only help them with back-to-school but help to boost their confidence going into a new school,” she said.

Established in 2014, the PAEF is a Jamaican not-for-profit organisation with a mission to empower vulnerable individuals and youth in St. Catherine through education, agricultural training, and community development.