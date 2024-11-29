236 TAP Participants to Graduate Dec. 2

Two hundred and thirty-six young Jamaicans have successfully completed comprehensive training under the Technology Advancement Programme (TAP), which is designed to enhance their coding skills and workforce readiness.

The participants, who are the third cohort to benefit from the initiative, will graduate on December 2, during a ceremony at the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica.

TAP is offered by the Universal Service Fund (USF), in collaboration with the Amber Group and the HEART/NSTA Trust. It provides in-depth training in mobile application development, data analytics, and web application development to participants aged 18 to 29.

Along with this, TAP offers employee readiness training with a focus on résumé building, interview preparation, and other skills essential for the labour force. Participants also receive a weekly stipend to cover transportation and meal costs.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the USF, Andrew McRae, told JIS News that TAP also fosters innovation and creativity within the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

“We believe in investing in our youth. The success of TAP III is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and partners. We are proud to see these young individuals [get] equipped with the skills necessary to contribute to Jamaica’s digital future,” Mr. McRae said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said the upcoming graduation not only marks an educational milestone but also highlights the importance of technology in shaping Jamaica’s future.

“These young minds, equipped with cutting-edge ICT skills, are poised to drive innovation and propel our nation into the digital age. By equipping individuals with ICT skills, we are fostering a workforce ready to drive innovation, bridge the digital divide, and position our country as a leader in the global digital economy,” Dr. Ingleton said.

Meanwhile, Founder and CEO of Amber Group, Ambassador Dushyant Savadia, noted that the participants embody the immense potential of the youth when equipped with the right tools to succeed.

“At Amber Group, we have championed this cause relentlessly, making significant investments of nearly $100 million in nurturing the future of Jamaica’s technology sector. This programme is not just about coding skills; it’s about creating a ripple effect that will drive economic growth, innovation, and opportunities for generations to come. Amber Group is proud to be at the forefront of this, turning a vision into reality,” Ambassador Savadia said.

Since its launch in 2017, nearly 2,000 Jamaicans have completed training under TAP, with the total expenditure amounting to $1.2 billion.