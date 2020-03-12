All JCDC Events Postponed Until Further Notice Amid COVID 19

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) wishes to advise that in light of the recently confirmed imported cases of the novel corona virus (COVID 19) by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, effective Friday, March 13, 2020, ALL scheduled JCDC events are postponed until further notice.

These events include:

• All Festival of the Performing Arts Parish Finals island-wide

• All Jamaica Culinary Arts Workshops island-wide

• All Jamaica Children’s Gospel Auditions/Eliminations island-wide

• The Jamaica Festival Song Semi-Finals in Kingston

• The National Culture Club Conference in Kingston

• St. Mary’s Evening of Excellence

In addition, in keeping with the Prime Minister’s announcement of a ban on public gatherings over the next 14 days, all events that are scheduled to be held at the Ranny Entertainment Centre in Kingston will also be postponed until further notice.

For further information, please contact Andrew Clunis, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at andrew.clunis@jcdc.gov.jm or (876) 881 6433; or Kristen Laing, Public Relations Coordinator at kristen.laing@jcdc.gov.jm (876) 436-7836.

